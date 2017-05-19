Inside Gray

Ready to run

The Patriot 5K Road Race is this Saturday, beginning 9 a.m. at 24 North Raymond Road. Promoted as Maine’s fastest and richest 5K, its mostly flat course skirts around Crystal Lake. The Kids Fun Run starts at 8 a.m. Additional race information can be found at www.patriot5k.org

The Longest Day 5K, presented by Libby Hills Forest Trails, will be held on Wednesday, June 21, at 50 Libby Hill Road. Online registration deadline is Sunday, June 18. Go to www.libbyhill.org.

Smokey and blood drive

The Maine Forest Service will be featured at Maine Wildlife Park at 11 a.m. Saturday. A local district fores ranger will display and demonstrate the tools of the trade. There will be special photo opportunities for the kids when Smokey Bear arrives to meet his fans.

The Maine Nordmenn will also be on hand for visitors to learn about Scandinavian climate, wildlife and conservation practices that are similar to Maine’s. You’ll be able to view and photograph a 15-foot Viking ship reproduction, sample Scandinavian foods and enjoy Scandinavian music. For more information, go to mainenordmenn.com.

On the following Saturday, May 27, The Red Cross/Raysup Blood Drive will begin at 10 a.m. Donors who pre-register for this annual park blood drive will receive free admission to the park and a discount for family members for this day. You can pre-register at: www.redcrossblood.org.

In addition, Friends of Maine Wildlife Park will be holding its annual plant sale, with annuals, perennials, vegetables and hanging and potted plants in the parking lot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27, through Memorial Day. After Memorial Day, sale will move inside the park until everythng has been sold. For more information, go to www.wildlifeparkfriends.org.

Candidates forum

Meet the candidates on the June 13 municipal election ballot at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex. Come to the candidates forum to hear their point of view on a number of current issues including traffic, business growth, infrastructure and property tax rates.

Go www.graymaine. org to see the sample ballot.

Cleaning the streets

Street sweeping and sidewalk work is underway in town. Travelers should expect traffic delays for the next few weeks.

The posted Street Sweeping Schedule at www.graymaine.org is approximate and may be adjusted due to weather delays.

At the Library

Movies showing soon at Gray Public Library’s theater are: “The Red Turtle” (PG), 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20; “Godzilla and Final Wars” (PG-13), 1 p.m, and “A Street Cat Named Bob” (NR), 2 p.m., Monday, May 29; “The Shack” (PG-13), 2 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

Call 657-4110 or go to www.gray.lib.me.us. for more information.

Blueberry Festival (formally called Annual Summer Festival)

Local businesses, artisans, craftsmen, Gray businesses or entrepreneurs are being sought that would like to gain exposure at this annual community-wide event, formerly called the Annual Summer Festival. Organizers are also looking for interactive, educational demonstrations and/or exhibits and volunteers. Local community organizations and school groups/clubs will also be showcased at the festival. Sponsorship opportunities and business expo/maker’s market booth spaces are available. Friday night kick-off (new this year) will be Aug. 11 from 7 – 10 p.m. and Saturday’s festival on Aug, 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information and event location in Gray, please contact Lacy Antonson, at 207-714-0143 (evenings) or mail to: Lantonson@graymaine.org

Memorial Day parade

If interested in joining the Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29, contact Jason T. Hall at 522-5471.

The parade, put on by the community and American Legion Post 86, will begin at 10:59 a.m. from Russell Street School. It will end at the post, where a memorial service will be held with guest speakers and bands. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served.

