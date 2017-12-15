Inside Gray: Dec. 15

Hot dog, he’s got longevity

Lonnie Humphrey of Lonnie Dogs just finished his 40th year of serving hot dogs to folks in Gray. Although he has had many other food service forays he has been consistently serving his famous dogs from his cart on the town’s street corner, in the good weather months, for all those years. Originally on the Gray Pharmacy/Cumberland Farms site on Route 100 (Main Street), Humphrey moved across the street in front of the former IGA about 22 years ago. Although he enjoys all his customers and the barber shop atmosphere at his food cart, Kermit Higgins has been his most loyal Customer and Audrey Burns, his most favorite customer, as well as his kindergarten teacher.

Christmas closures

On Friday, Dec. 22, the Gray Town Office will be closed while the transfer station and public library will be open regular hours. On Saturday, Dec. 23, the library and the town office will be closed, while the Transfer Station will be open regular hours. On Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24 and Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, all town facilities will be closed.

Giving spirits wanted

The Caring Community of GNG is preparing to provide Christmas gifts for children 14 and under in Gray and New Gloucester and is asking for your continued help.

Residents are being asked to “adopt” a family for Christmas. There is a dire need, it’s easy to do and will make a happy and bright Christmas morning for many children in our community. To adopt a family or an individual child, contact Mike Marcotte at gngcaring@gmail.com. Monetary donations, which are appreciated and greatly needed, can be sent to CCGNG PO Box 1244 Gray, ME 04039. For more information contact Christina Foster at 233-0828 or at winkers92@yahoo.com

Thank you in advance for helping your neighbors in need. Together we can make a difference!

Holidays at the Food Bank

The Gray Food Bank is at the 1st Congregational Church Parish House on Brown St. and is open to all the first and third Friday of each month from 2-4:30 p.m. Holiday food will be given out on Friday, Dec. 15 from 2-4:30 p.m. If you have not signed up with the pantry prior to this day, you will need to show up at 8 a.m. Friday to fill out an application then return at 2 p.m. to pick up food. FMI call 657-4279, mailbox No. 3 or email alice.graypantry@maine.rr.com.

End of year library events

Attend movies and enjoy a tasty snack in the Gray Public Library’s theater. Movies showing soon are: “The Polar Express,” Dec. 16, 10:30 a.m.; “Elf,” Dec. 16, 1 p.m.; “Thomas Kinkade’s Christmas Cottage,” Dec. 19, 1 p.m.; “Miracle on 34th Street,” (1947), Dec. 21, 1 p.m.; “Boss Baby,” Dec. 26, 10:30 a.m.; “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Dec. 26, 1 p.m.; “Wonder Woman” Dec. 27, 1 p.m.; “Despicable Me 3,” Dec. 28, 10:30 a.m.; “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” Dec. 28, 1 p.m.; “Beauty and the Beast,” Dec. 29, 1 p.m.

The Evening Book Club will meet Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 6:45 p.m., with “News of the World,” by Paulette Jiles. The Afternoon Book Club will meet Thursday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m., with “The Woman in Cabin 10,” by Ruth Ware.

Storm alerts

When inclement weather threatens and closures are anticipated, turn to the following resources to check the status of Gray Town Offices: town of Gray website, GCTV 2, WCSH 6, WMTW 8, WGME 13 and WGAN News Radio.

Newbegin gym closure

All programs regularly scheduled from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 in Newbegin Gym in Gray have been canceled. They’ll see you in 2018. For more information and programs go to www.grayrec.com or call 657-2323, ext. 117

Dog license renewals

Dog licenses are available for purchase at the Gray Town Office or online. All dog renewals must be completed by Jan. 31 to be valid in 2018. Owners will need a license/tag number (renewal only); Maine Rabies Certificate; veterinarian’s name and phone number; and Spay or Neuter Certificate, if applicable.

All dogs 6 months or older must be registered by Dec. 31 each year. If the dog/s is/are no longer in your possession, contact the Town Office at 657-3339. Bring the dog’s current rabies certificate. Fees for neutered dogs are $6 per year. Dogs that are not neutered are $11 a year. A $25 late fee will be charged after Jan. 31. See additional information about dog licenses at www.graymaine.org.

Rolling Along

The Gray Town Council has adopted the Bike-Ped plan a while ago. Since then The Bike-Ped Committee has been busy building trails, reconstructing sidewalks, and adding crosswalks and other bike and pedestrian safety measures, mostly in the village area.

The Bike-Ped Committee wants to update the plan and decide how to direct future efforts. Are you a mountain biker who’d like to see new off-road trails built? A walker or jogger looking for crosswalks or improved sidewalks near where you live? They need your thoughts and ideas. Take their brief survey by going to www.graymaine.org or www.surveymonkey.com/r/HYS7FYT.

Schoolhouse needs help

The Dry Mills Schoolhouse, located adjacent to the Maine Wildlife Park’s campus in Gray, is a historic building dating back to 1857 that offers visitors a trip back in history. Unfortunately, the historic venue was closed in Sept. 2015 due to safety concerns. The restored one-room schoolhouse requires a new floor system before it can re-open and the estimated cost is approximately $60,000. The town of Gray designated $30,000 in funds for the repair in the 2017-18 budget. The Dry Mills Schoolhouse Committee is now kicking off a new capital fundraising campaign to try to close the gap. Residents will see new donation canisters around at area businesses and more fundraising events to come.

For more information on how you can help, please contact Jenn Dupuis via e-mail at drymillsschool@graymaine.org.

Lonnie Dogs will be back in April 2018, when Lonnie Humphrey will start his 41st year in business in Gray.