Inside Gray: May 31

Street Sweeping

Town of Gray Public Works final sweeping schedule for the week of June 3, south Gray and village area; week of June 10, west Gray area.

Plant Sale

A plant sale will be held Saturday, June 1, 8 a.m.- noon at the American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Proceeds will benefit scholarships for Gray-New Gloucester students.

Gray Library news

Attend a movie and enjoy a tasty snack in the Gray Public Library’s theater. Movies showing: “The Muppet Movie,” (G), Saturday, June 1 at 10:30 a.m.; “They Shall Not Grow Old,” (R), Saturday, June 1 at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. and Friday, June 7 at 1 p.m.; “The Sting,” (PG), Tuesday, June 4 at 1 p.m.; “The Greatest Showman,” (PG), Wednesday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m.; “The Natural,”(PG), Friday, June 14 at 1 p.m.

Calling all artists, crafters, and book jar makers. The library is accepting submissions of book jars until June 14 for the Summer Reading Kickoff on June 15. Patrons pick a book and design a book jar around that theme and library patrons guess the book title. Limited to 10 slots this year to allow enough space for all the jars to be properly displayed. Come to the library to find out more or to sign up. Open to all ages but only one entry per family.

On Tuesday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m., Tom Huntington, author of “Maine Roads to Gettysburg: How Joshua Chamberlain, Oliver Howard, and 4,000 Men from the Pine Tree State Helped Win the Civil War’s Bloodiest Battle” will be at the library. Books will be available for purchase and signing; part of the Pat Barter Speaker Series.

Naturalists and ancient ones

At the Maine Wildlife Park, Maine Master Naturalists will be featured on 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, June 1. The nonprofit, volunteer-driven enterprise trains people to become naturalists. Join several graduates in a variety of nature-based activities.

On the following weekend, June 8 and 9, The Ancient Ones will be present. This group of re-enactors, in full period dress, will set up a living history camp from the late 1700s-1800s. Demonstrations will include fire starting, cooking, trading, tomahawk throwing, flint knapping, flintlock muskets and weaving all day Saturday; Sunday morning til noon.

Public Supper, BBQ and Flag Day

The American Legion Auxiliary will serve a community dinner Saturday, June 1 at 5 p.m. at Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road. The menu includes homemade baked beans, casseroles, vegetables, pasta, desserts and dinner rolls. All proceeds benefit the support of veterans and their families, Special Olympics, and local scholarships.

On Friday, June 7, from 6-10 p.m., Join the Sons as they cook up a storm. After the BBQ enjoy a performance by Analog Salad. Funk, rock, reggae, and all around great music. Funds raised are for Boys State Programs.

Gray Town elections

Annual elections will be on June 11 and all residents vote at Newbegin Community Center in the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex at 24 Main St. The polls are open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Candidate information, budget information and sample ballots can be viewed on the town’s election webpage, www.graymaine.org/elections.

SAD 15 dates

May 31 is the last academic day for the GNGHS Class of 2019; June 4, Performing Arts Night with Art, Band and Chorus, 6 p.m.; June 6, Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., GNGHS Gym.; June 7, Class of 2019 – Senior Celebration Day, 8 a.m., GNGHS Gym; June 8, Class of 2019 Graduation, 4 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena – Portland; June 10, Adult Education Graduation, 6 p.m., GNGHS Cafeteria; last student day is June 12.