Inside Naples

Technology Integration Specialist and Class of 2019 Advisor Audrey Langley and her beautiful daughter, Emily Colson, at last week’s Lake Region High School Winter Carnival Dance.

More gas

When Naples Variety was getting a facelift, it was unclear (to me anyway) if they would be installing new gas pumps. I am happy to say they are. Looking forward to the modern gas pumps, because being able to pay outside with credit card is key.

Naples students excel

Students and alumni of the Naples School system are making us proud.

At the elementary school level, Bhavnish Tucker, a fifth grader at Songo Locks, won the National Spelling Bee Competition at his school. He is now on to the State Bee Championship, to be held at the University of Farmington at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

Paige Davis, a Lake Region High School student, is the winning essayist of the state competition of a contest sponsored by the Sons of the American Revolution. Paige’s winning essay was titled “Women of the Revolution.”

Deb and Pete Marucci are proud of their daughter, Nicole, for being inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society at the University of Maine at Presque Isle, where she is majoring in athletic training.

Finally, congrats to Reed Bridge-Konisberg and Erin Lavasseur, both of Naples, for making the University of Farmington’s Dean’s List.

Need a job?

As the busy summer approaches, several large area employers are hiring. Point Sebago is looking to fill many positions. Inquire at 558-8000. The Umbrella Factory is also looking. Call Dave at 693-3988.