Inside Naples

Maple Sunday revisited

Maine Maple Sunday is such a fun tradition, one my family looks forward to each year. Our house borders Sebago, so we always go to the Sebago Town Hall Pancake Breakfast, which is always well attended. We follow that up with a visit to Ted Greene’s Sugar Shack on Route 107 in Sebago. This year, they added some cool vendors, and you can always count on a sample of vanilla ice cream drizzled with warm maple syrup. Even in the cold, you can always count on a smile from the ice cream servers and the proprietor. His hard work sure does reap some sweet rewards.

Laugh a little (or a lot)

At the Naples Firehouse Comedy Night, I usually laugh a lot, and this year should be no exception. It is a great fundraising event for our local firehouse and your support is key.

This year Naples Fire Department fundraising efforts will be focused on upgrading their extrication equipment (Jaws of Life), which is going on 20 years of age. With constant upgrades to automobile technology and new metals used in today’s cars, the current equipment is quickly becoming inadequate. Any donation you can provide will go directly to equipment upgrades that will continue to serve the town and its citizens.

On April 29, the 12th annual Comedy Night will be held at at the Naples Central Fire Station. The cash bar will open at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. and the show at 8 p.m. Lake Region Caterers Inc. will again be donating food for the event. The comedians will be from RENT-A-COMIC with music and sound provided by Bill Adams Entertainment. There will also be a silent auction with items donated by local businesses before the dinner and show.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Naples Town Office and Naples Small Engine. Note that the comedy night is intended for mature audiences.

Help out with 5K

The Naples Causeway 5K is held annually the last weekend of August at the intersection of Routes 302 and 35. This successful event in its third year brings hundreds of runners and spectators to town, and a lot of work goes into it. The race director, George Vooris, is an independent fundraiser for the Dempsey Center and all the proceeds from the race go to the center and a local food pantry. Vooris is always looking for sponsors and volunteers, so give him a call at 693-7248.

Pancakes for World Quest team

Congratulations to the Lake Region High School World Quest Team for bringing home the gold in the Academic World Quest Maine Competition. Now the team needs your help, $10,000 worth, to get to nationals in April. Join them at their pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion in Naples. They are also planning a trivia night at a local restaurant with details coming soon.

Ted Greene of Sebago’s Greene Maple Farm soaks up the warmth in his sugar shack on Maine Maple Sunday.

The Naples Causeway 5K draws hundreds of people to town. Volunteers and sponsors are needed.