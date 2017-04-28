Inside Naples

With spring vacation week over, folks in Naples, young and old alike, are back to the grindstone. Workers are clearing sand out of the parking lot at the Naples Town Hall and businesses are gearing up for another busy summer.

New B&B owners

The Augustus Bove House, a staple of the Naples Causeway since 1984, has been sold. New owners Carol and Dennis Hodgkins are from Billerica, Massachusetts, and have been coming up to Naples since they were children. No strangers to the area, they met at the Bosworth Family Circle Campground, which was later named Kay’s Family Circle and now is Loon’s Haven Family Campground on Route 114. The Augustus Bove House is full of history, which is one of the things that drew the Hodgkins to the property. They look forward to welcoming you and eagerly await the summer season. The bed and breakfast boasts 10 rooms in the main house and two cottages that sleep six and three. In the main dining room, they’ve put a huge flat screen television that will let guests know of local activities and businesses. If you would like to be included, contact them at 693-6365.

Free breakfast

The Wednesday morning Fellowship breakfasts are still going on at the United Methodist Church at 100o Roosevelt Trail, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. each week. Donations are accepted.

Last chance to get “Footloose”

Don’t forget to get your tickets to this popular show, the Spring Musical, at Lake Region High School this weekend. The remaining shows are this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available around town or at the door.

Turkeys everywhere

Have you noticed just how many turkeys there are walking around? I’ve been hearing local TV news reports that the turkey population is out of control, but I didn’t need to hear it on the news. Groups of turkeys are everywhere near my house on King Hill Road. Just recently a particular turkey has been displaying full feathers in my backyard, very close to my house and closer than I have even seen a turkey. Doing a Google search turned up the following fun facts: Maine’s wild turkey population is 60,000. Did you know we have the longest spring turkey hunting season in the nation – five weeks? Suburban development and posted land, however, has curtailed the turkey hunting in southern Maine. I like seeing the turkeys around, personally. I just hope I don’t see them on the road.

LRHS alumni seeing stars

Congratulations to Lake Region High School Drama Club alumni Derrek Shrader and Taylor Cronin. Cronin starred this past weekend in “The Party,” which Shrader wrote and directed as his honors thesis. The story follows a woman named Virgina as she plans a party to rectify the relationship with her family. The play, performed at University of Maine at Orono where Shrader and Cronin are students, received rave reviews. Congratulations to both! Can’t wait for the next inspired creation and performance.

Taylor Cronin of Naples, a graduate of Lake Region High School, performs last weekend in fellow student Derrek Shrader’s “The Party” at the University of Maine in Orono.