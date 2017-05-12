Inside Naples

National Junior Honor Society and Run organizers, front row from left, Rene Carver, Emma Cole, Rebecca Roy, Mya Grant, Shannon Hanson; second row, Abigail Scarlet, Ciara Huggins, Isabella Ruso, Mackenzie Siebert, Fiona Murphy, Madison Martin; third row, Justin Lees, Sanjay Tucker, Mary Donkin, Daniel Brewer Jonathan Boos; fourth row, Nathan Casali, Hunter Hills.

Boy! May is off to a chilly, rainy start. Still sporting the winter jacket, which, is fairly depressing, if you ask me. Let’s collectively think spring and maybe it will decide to show up for the party. The weather is certainly not stopping some of the local seasonal businesses from opening. Sun Sports, the Dairy Bar, Captain Jacks and The Freedom Café, certainly staples of the Naples Summer season, are open for business. I am sad to see the Lotus Garden Chinese Restaurant in the old Lighthouse building is closing. Wonder what’s next for that place?

Cake run

Bella Russo and the National Junior Honor Society Students had the best idea for a fundraiser for the National Junior Honor Society’s trip to Boston this year: She organized a cake run. Each runner brought a dessert, and the desserts were numbered. Then as you finished the race, you got the corresponding dessert. So cute. The event attracted about 35 runners at Lake Region High School’s course used by the track team. Great job, Bella and friends, for a creative and fun event. Maybe next year everyone brings fruit?

Get involved

Naples Causeway Restoration is looking for a few good men and women to roll up their sleeves. Their agenda includes fundraising for the Causeway Project and beautifying Naples. Call 415-9760 or email mainelytracy@hotmail.com.

New biz in town

Welcome to Marie’s Kitchen right on Route 302 next to Long Lake Marina. Marie Kuschner prepares meals daily using only fresh and quality ingredients with no preservatives or additives. Services include a packed picnic cooler for the boat, refrigerator stocking for visitors, and cooking a variety of dishes daily to feed your guests and family. Visit marieskitchennaples on Facebook, go to www.marieskitchennaples.com or call 693-6021.

Vote May 30

Don’t forget to vote in Naples on May 30. On the balloot will be School Board and town elections and the SAD 61 School Budget.

Fun close to home

Point Sebago in neighboring South Casco is an amazing destination that we are fortunate to have in our neck of the woods. In addition to great golfing, it’s home to several diverse weekend events, open to the public with purchase of weekend lodging and ticket to the events.

Coming up soon is the Moosestock Zumba/Fitness Weekend. Pack your leggings and get ready to sweat and smile. Visit www.moosestock.com

Into Reggae? Head to the Reggae Fest planned for June 9-10. There will be live music, vendors, performance art and lodging beachside, fun for all ages accompanied by an adult. Visit www.reggaesebago.com.

Activities during the Power of You Weekend Sept. 8-10 include vison boards, yoga, group psychic reading, and the Mindbody Spirit Festival. Visit www.powerofyou-now.com for more information.