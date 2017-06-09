Inside Naples

Young Authors Camp

Don’t let this golden opportunity pass your child by. The 2017 Young Authors Camp, sponsored by the Southern Maine Writing Project, will run at the Naples Public Library from July 10 to July 14. Camp is open to grades 5-9 and is held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. The Young Author Camps provide students a place to write in a relaxed, comfortable and creative environment where they can bring their writing capacity into play. Campers will explore different genres of writing that may include memoir, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, multi-genre, etc.; develop their writing with the help of an experienced teacher/Southern Maine Writing Project teacher-consultant; celebrate and share in a relaxed, non-competitive summer atmosphere. They will also become published authors by having some of their week’s work included in an anthology. Instructor Anne Freeman Walker has been a Southern Maine Writing Project teacher consultant since 2007. She is a 26-year veteran English teacher and works at Gray-New Gloucester High School. A past participant of the Stonecoast Writers’ Conference, she is an avid journal keeper, blogger and memoirist. The cost of the week workshop is $185 and includes supplies and a T-shirt.

For more information or to register, contact Southern Maine Writing Project Directors Lorrie King or Kelly Tukey at yac.smwp@gmail.com.

Maine Blues Festival

Father’s Day weekend means the Maine Blues Festival here in Naples, when the town is overrun with musicians and merriment. The festival is offering, in partnership with Lake Region Explorer Bus, free shuttle rides on Saturday, June 17. Visit their website at mainebluesfestival.com for more information or to find out how you can volunteer for the event.

The Fourth

The Town of Naples has announced the schedule for the Annual Independence Day Celebration. Parade lineup starts at 1 p.m. at the town office. The parade is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and end at the Umbrella Factory Complex. This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Ring.” The fireworks will take place over beautiful Long Lake, beginning at dusk. The best views can be seen from the Naples Causeway. Parking is available on the Naples Causeway, town office and town beach overflow lots.

Naples For The Arts

Call to Artists interested in selling their art on Aug. 5 on the Naples Causeway at the Annual Naples for the Arts Festival. Causeway spots are still available. For more information go to NaplesForTheArts.com Applications and payment options can be accessed there.

Senior trip to Cabbage Island

Casco and Naples Recreation Departments invite seniors – 60+ – to an authentic Down East clambake. The adventure begins with a luxury cruise up the coast to the Boothbay Harbor Region. The trip includes time to explore the town and enjoy the town’s local artists and craftsmen, diverse galleries, antique shops and specialty stores. Then, there will be a scenic tour of the harbor aboard the Argo, en route to Cabbage Island in Linekin Bay, where the feast awaits.

The trip is Wednesday, July 13. The bus departs from the American Legion on Route 11 in Naples at 8:30 a.m., returning at 6:30 pm. The cost is $62 for Casco and Naples residents or $94 for non-residents. The deadline is July 6. For more information contact Beth Latsey in Casco at 627-4187 or email recreation@cascomaine.org, or Harvey Price in Naples at 693-6364 or email recreation@naplesmaine.org.

Last day of school

The last day of school is June 19.

Condolences to the family and friends of Songo Locks School Teacher Sue Shea, who passed away after a brief illness.

This year’s Independence Day parade will step off at 2 p.m. from town offices and end at the Umbrella Factory Complex.