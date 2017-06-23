Inside Naples

Time for summertime

Summer is finally here and the weather is actually kind of resembling it. School is out, and the tourists have arrived. This summer, try to slow down. Take the time to enjoy the beauty of our region, and have patience with others as the population swells.

Break bread with friends

The American Legion Post 155 is offering a good old-fashion breakfast the second and fourth Sundays of every month. The cost for adults is just $8, and $4 for children under 12. What a bargain. Included in the meal are pancakes, fruit cup, bacon, sausage, eggs, baked beans, toast, juice and coffee. Breakfast will be offered from 8-10 a.m.

Summer lunch for kids

I think its great that SAD 61 ensures all kids are fed over the summer, too. Meals are provided to children throughout the Lakes Region at no charge. In Naples, the sites are Lake Region Middle School, 11 a.m. to noon, from July 11 to Aug. 9. At the Naples Town Beach, meals begin June 26, served from noon to 1 p.m., with an end date of Aug. 18. Songo Locks School will also serve up meals from June 26 to Aug. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

That Amazing Race

Naples has its very own 5K thanks to George Vooris. George works tirelessly to promote this fundraising healthy community event. All proceeds benefit the Patrick Dempsey Fund. The race is always a fun time, but even more exciting this year is the appearance of Mary Dempsey, Patrick’s sister. Medals will be given for first and second place, age groups from 92 on down. The event includes a warm-up by the instructors at Fountain of You Fitness in Naples, live music, goodies and more. Team are encouraged! To register or learn more, visit www.runsignup.com Kids under 12 are free, so this is a super fun, family friendly event not to be missed.

The Lake Region High School Band performs for the last time with epic bandleader Dr. Paul Greenstone at the Maine Blues Festival. Greenstone is retiring after a 13-year stint at Lake Region High School.