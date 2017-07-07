Inside Naples

Happy Fourth of July Week!

Summer and the tourists are here and oh, some crazy summer storms! I find myself asking why the lines at the Umbrella Factory are so long, among other things. It amuses me to see the traffic lined up from Windham on Route 302. It warms my heart when the cashiers at local stores see a familiar face. You can almost sense the feeling of gratitude and relief as they call me by name and we have a pleasant little chat, as we always do year round.

Meanwhile, if the budget is tight this summer, fear not. There are many cost free options for you in our area. I’ve included a few below.

Demo at marina

All summer long there are interesting crafts other than boats on Long Lake. They look cool, but I couldn’t really name exactly what they are. Are you curious? Check out the free demo of the Hobie Eclipse Stand Up Pedal Board and kayaks on Saturday, July 8, at the Naples Marina from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a great opportunity to try something new. You may find a new sport! The rain date is Sunday, July 9.

Summer concert series

Every Sunday at 6 p.m., the Village Green in Naples comes alive with the sound of music. What could be more a more lovely way to spend a summer evening? Pack up your picnic blanket and head down with friends and family to just enjoy good company and good music. Up this Sunday, July 10, is Lola Lee’s Country Music. On July 17 enjoy the music of Gloria Jean and Bobbie Lee.

Browse some art

While you may walk out of there with a lighter pocketbook, Naples for the Arts, held on the Naples Causeway, is free for all to browse and enjoy. The Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Geology and cake

Our friends at the Casco Public Library have a lot of interesting summer reading programs and activities. One is “Geology is a Piece of Cake,” a workshop based on the book with the same title by science teacher Katie Coppens. Consider this the tastiest way to learn about geology! Katie’s book is full of easy recipes depicting accurate science concerning rock formation, fossils, tectonic plate movement and more. The event takes place Wednesday, July 12, at 1:30 p.m. Call the library at 627-4541 to register.

Art Auction upcoming

The Naples Library is holding its popular Art Auction at the Singer Center on Sat, Aug 5. There will be a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, and artwork viewing starting at 6 p.m. with the auction beginning at 7 p.m. Please save the date! More details to follow here as they become available.

Maine author and educator Katie Coppens will give a special workshop at the Casco Public Library on July 12.