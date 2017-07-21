Inside Naples

The new town docks are ready for summer enjoyment.

Free movie

The Naples Library will show “Beautiful Mali,” which explores the music and culture of Mali, Africa, at 7 p.m. The producer of the film, Sue Miller, will be available after the film to answer questions.

Town docks

New town docks are in and ready for business. Thank you to Great Northern Docks and Lakeside Dock Services for getting the docks in so quickly.

Speaking of docks, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has announced that the Trickey Pond boat launch off Route 114 will be closed for updates and repairs beginning Aug. 1 until Sept 15.

Dance aboard

Each summer the Naples Lions Club hosts Dance Cruises on the Songo River Queen on Long Lake. Lucky for you, the next one is right around the corner. Join the Lions for their Golden Oldies Cruise Saturday, July 29, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of the cruise. You can purchase tickets at www.songoriverqueen.net or at the boat’s Causeway kiosk. Tickets are also available at the Causeway Dairy Bar. All net proceeds benefit Lions charities.

Car seat safety

Naples Fire and Rescue will host a car seat inspection and information event at the station, 1100 Roosevelt Trail, on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Statistics show that three out of four child car seats are not properly installed. Contact Tim Nickels with any questions at 699-9165.

End of an era

I remember when the Epicurean Restaurant occupied what became Bray’s Brew Pub, what is now Gary’s Old Towne Tavern.

Have you been in since the change of hands? The restaurant and pub have a new addition. From what I hear, Mike Bray and Rob Varey are still brewing the beer, and Sonja LaRochelle is managing the business, helping the new owner Gary Skellett, navigate through the busy summer season.