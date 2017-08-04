Inside Naples

August already

The summer is flying by. The end of the camp sessions, just a couple of weeks away, always catapults me into the back-to-school, summer-is-over mode. Enjoy it while you can. Take some time to admire the views and enjoy the lakes, no matter how busy you are!

Off to see the Wizard?

Do go see this Lake Region Community Theatre production at Lake Region High School. “The Wizard of Oz” runs two consecutive weekends. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5, and August 11 and 12, starting at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 6 and 13, matinees are offered at 2 p.m. Ticket Sales locations and more information can be obtained by visiting www.lrctme.org

Weekend of the arts

Art comes alive this weekend in Naples.

Check out the Edes Falls Sewing Circle’s Craft and Bake Sale on the Village Green. There’s nothing quite like the flavor of their homemade treats or the artistry that goes into their crafts. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you love crafts, this is a great weekend to be in Naples. The Naples for the Arts Fine Arts and Crafts Show will be on the Causeway this Saturday, Aug. 5, (rain date Sunday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Painters, crafters, photographers and more will be displaying their work. The event also includes entertainment and of course, gorgeous views! Visit www.naplesforthearts.com to learn more.

Back on the Village Green the Naples Library is holding their fundraising Art Auction at the Singer Center. Preview of auction pieces begins at 6 p.m. with the auction beginning at 7. Tickets are $10 and includes light hors d’oeuvres created by Lake Region Caterers. There will be a cash bar.

Fundraiser for John Lord

Friends of John Lord are raising money to help him after his stem cell transplant. John will be unable to work for at least 12 months. A pot luck dinner will be held at the Naples American Legion on Route 11 from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. There also will be raffles, a 50/50 and a live auction, as well as live entertainment. The suggested donation is $10 at the door. If you are unable to attend but would like to make a donation, please mail checks in John Lord’s name to the American Legion Post 155, P.O. Box 164, Naples, Maine 04055.

Naples Causeway 5K

Saturday, Aug. 26 is the day. Have you signed up yet? Have some fun doing something healthy, all for some great causes. George Vooris’ race benefits local food pantries and the Patrick Dempsey Center. Race time is 8 a.m., a great way to start the day. Sign up at www.runsignup.com

The Causeway will be lined with arts and crafts Saturday, Aug. 5, for the annual Naples for the Arts show.