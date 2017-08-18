Inside Naples

Concerts ring out season

There are still a few summer concerts left if you haven’t been able to get to one down on the Village Green. On Sunday, Aug. 20, Jose Duddy will be belting out oldies but goodies. The next Sunday, Aug. 27, the last of the Summer Concert Series performers, the Celtic Moose Band, will entertain. Concerts are at 6 p.m.

Surprise party

Naples resident David Bergstrom celebrated his 60th birthday at a surprise black tie event Aug. 11 held on a Boston rooftop overlooking the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Bridge. The party was planned by his fun-loving wife, Theresa.

Yogi roadtrip

Some of the Naples Fountain of You Yoga Crew headed to Gorham Yoga Company to take Fountain of You Instructor Ali Peter’s Inversion Workshop this past Saturday. Inversion Workshops basically mean a whole lot of time upside down. Think headstands! Katie Engels, a yoga instructor and owner of Thrive Wellness, organized the fun field trip.

UMF Dean’s List

Reed Bridge-Konisberg of Naples was named to the University of Maine at Farmington Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester.

From left, Ali Peters, Samantha Dole, Angela Twitchell and Katie Engels work on their inversions at a recent yoga workshop in Gorham.

David Bergstrom of Naples enters his surprise 60th birthday party in Boston accompanied by daughter Annelise and son Scott.