Inside Naples

September

Even though the calendar says it’s still summer, when September rolls around, people get in the pumpkin-spice kind of mood. Mother Nature is not quite ready to let go of summer just yet. Temperatures have been in the low to mid-70s this week. It is a little warm for all the kids participating in sports, but I’m sure for the most part, everyone is grateful for the beautiful weather. With the crazy weather events of late around the country and the world, Maine is sitting pretty weatherwise.

A diner in town

Everyone loves a diner. A place that serves breakfast all day? Amen! Of course, the food has to be good. Judging by the buzz and Facebook posts, it’s looking like Annette’s Country Skillet Diner fits the bill. Recently opened in the new plaza, folks are flocking down to get a taste of some good home cooking at great prices. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. The establishment is the second business (Jewlz Beyond Hair Salon is it’s neighbor) to go into the new shopping plaza on Route 302, with the official address of 12 Lakes Plaza.

Open farm fundraiser

Janice Knights and Kelly Ary at Farm 1337 have a dream: “We are hoping to build a three-season pavilion and be able to offer an affordable, professional, large-capacity venue to our community on our farm.”

They are holding a fundraiser for their project at the farm, 1337 Edes Falls Road, in Harrison. Join them at the farm on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be raffles, silent auctions, live music, food, refreshments from the Wandering Brew, a bonfire, on-site barista and farm and campsite tours.

Donations will be put toward the plan to provide an affordable venue for large and small events, including educational programs focused on health, gardening, sustainability, upcycling, art, canning and cooking. Also planned are local farm-to-table meals and music events.

Contact Knights at 595-7551 for more information.

More donations for Dempsey

George Vooris of Naples is at it again in his relentless efforts to raise funds for the Dempsey Cancer Center.

With the help of the Campfire Grill, Vooris held a Trivia Night Sept. 12 and raised more than $500.

Music lessons

Beloved retired Lake Region High School band leader Dr. Paul Greenstone is offering instrumental music lessons this fall, with special rates for LRHS students. He’ll be at the Bridgton Methodist Church each Wednesday from Sept. 20 to Oct. 15. Contact pgreenstone@gmail.com for more information.

Happy Anniversary

Happy Annivesary to Naples residents Ryan and Amanda Hamlin, married one year this Sept. 10.

Annette Metcalf, owner of Annette’s Country Skillet Diner, happily takes a selfie of a packed house at her new diner in Naples.