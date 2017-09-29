Inside Naples

Hot fall, fairs, foliage

It’s officially fall, and hotter than many of the summer days we had. Crazy times weatherwise that’s for sure. Fryeburg Fair starts this Sunday, Oct. 1, and runs through Oct. 8. Here’s hoping for slightly cooler temperatures and less humidity.

If you don’t want to drive to the fair, the Casco and Naples Recreation Department is offering a bus trip to and from on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The bus and admission to the fair are free for 65-plus. The bus leaves at 9:30 a.m. from the American Legion in Naples and returns at 3 p.m.

Another field trip to view the foliage in the Carrabassett Valley is being offered on Wednesday, Oct. 11. A relaxing, scenic ride and a deli style lunch is included. Pick-up is the Plummer Field Complex (behind the American Legion in Naples) at 9 a.m., returning at 4 p.m. The price is $40 per person for residents of Casco and Naples, $56 for non-residents. Register by Oct. 6 for this trip. For more information or to reserve your spot, call Beth Latesy at 627-4187 or Harvey Price at 693-6364.

Brewfest on tap



The unseasonably warm temperatures are sure to make for a successful Maine Brewfest this weekend at Point Sebago. One of the major fundraisers for the Greater Bridgton Chamber of Commerce, this popular event offers a diversified taste of Maine’s finest craft beers. Food and music also part of the fun. Lake Region High School Class of 2019 will be there with bells on selling pretzel necklaces and bottled water. The event is Saturday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They chamber is always looking for volunteers for the event. Volunteers receive free admission, a T-shirt, free food and bottled water – and, they can sample beer for just $5. Get tickets online at www.mainelakesbrewfest.com or call 647-3427 for more information.

Homecoming at LRHS



Homecoming Week at Lake Region High School is always fun. Each day Sept. 25-29 had a different dress-up theme: ‘Merica Monday, Tourist Tuesday, PJ Wednesday, Trick or Treat Thursday and Laker Colors Friday. Then there was the parade scheduled for Thursday, the football game Friday and Saturday night’s dance. Go Lakers!

Halloween fun

Do something different this Halloween. Head on down to Salem, Massachusetts. Best part is you can do it hassle free – why drive when you can take a VIP Bus? Dea Dea Robbins of Naples kindly organizes these great bus excursions regularly. The “Welcome to Salem” bus leaves the American Legion in Naples on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 a.m. sharp. There is also a stop at the Westbrook Larrabee Road Park and Ride, picking up passengers at 7:15 a.m. Once you arrive in Salem, you are free to explore all the spooky town has to offer. The bus returns to Naples by 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 round trip. Call Robbins to reserve your spot at 693-3408 or 671-8899.

Lake Region High School sophomore Paige Goldstein, seated, and junior Homecoming Princess Olivia Toole, get into the homecoming spirit on Tourist Tuesday.