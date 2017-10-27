Inside Naples

Halloween Dance

The American Legion in Naples is holding a Halloween Dance on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 11 p.m. featuring Mike Preston and the Buckstop band. There is a $5 cover charge.

Prizes will be awarded for best costume. Call the American Legion at 693-6285 for more information.

Library happenings

Author Bruce Robert Coffin returns to the library to talk about the second book in his Detective Byron mystery series, “Beneath the Depths,” on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. Call 693-6841 for details.

Lake Region Drama Club

Head out and see a show at Lake Region High School. “The Man Who Came to Dinner” opens Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m., with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at Aubuchon Hardware, Naples, Bridgton Books, Casco Village Variety, Crawford Law Office in Raymond and Lake Region High School. Tickets are $6 for seniors and students, $8 at the door; and $8 for adults, $10 at the door.

Customer Service Workshop

Join the Lake Region and Fryeburg Area’s Adult Education Program for their workshop, “Customer Service: The key to Economic Growth, ” Scheduled from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Bridgton Town Office lower conference room. The fee for the workshop is $15, and preregistration is required. Call 627-4291.