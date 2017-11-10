Inside Naples

Which were you?

It seems to me that you were either in one of two camps after the last storm: With or without power. I was with the entire time and consider myself extremely thankful up here on King Hill Road. It was the luck of the draw, no rhyme or reason as to who had power and who didn’t. Unless, of course, your road or property had multiple trees down, etc. I think by this writing, mostly everyone has power, but it wasn’t easy with approximately 400,000 people out (that’s more than the Ice Storm of 1998 so I have heard). If you were on social media at all, you must have witnessed the generosity of people, offering their homes, showers, refrigerators and water to people in need.

Craft fair season

Saturday, Nov. 18, is the date for the Edes Fall Sewing Circle Ho Ho Ho Craft and Bake Sale at the Edes Falls Community Hall. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and guarantees to offer delicious homemade foods and one-of-a-kind crafts and gifts. Don’t miss it!

Nov. 18 is also the date set for the American Legion Auxiliary Ladies’ Craft, Vendor and Flea Market Fair at the Legion Post 155 in Naples, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Snow and skiing

Yes, in that order. Seems there is light snow in the forecast. Perfect timing, because you can’t ski without it. The Pleasant Mountain Ski Program is now signing up kids in grades 2 through 12, providing the opportunity to ski at Shawnee Peak. Visit www.pleasantmountainskiclub.org for more information.

The program is always seeking volunteers. Everyone from skiers to snowboarders and non-skiers are encouraged to consider giving just one afternoon a week. Call Sandy Swett to inquire or sign up for volunteering at 647-3384.

A new direction

If you’re considering a career change or thinking about taking your career to the next level, Lake Region and Fryeburg Area Adult Education is offering health care training and certification programs this winter and spring. Programs include certified nursing assistant, certified residential medical aid (you can dispense medications in a residential setting), recertification of certified medical aid, and a phlebotomy technician class. Other useful courses offered include CPR and first aid.

Scholarships are available if you apply by Dec. 1. For more information call 627-4291 or visit www.lakeregion-fryeburg.maineadulted.org.

A very special thank you to all of our veterans for your service to our Country.