Inside Naples

First snow



We all knew it was coming and it last week it did. This first snowfall kind of caught us off guard, as it wasn’t fussed about by the weather people. I believe it lasted a lot longer than the predicted, making roads slippery and dangerous for the afternoon and into the evening commute. There were several reports circulating of cars off the road and spinouts. Get those snow tires on, it’s time!

Holiday inspiration

This time of year always inspires people to do for others, to give back. Giving blood is one of the best (and most wallet-friendly) ways to do that.

There will be a Red Cross Blood Drive at the Naples Fire Station on Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.

Congratulations, athletes

Congratulations to Naples residents and Lake Region High School students Lauren Jakobs and Lindsey Keenan. They both singed letters of intent to play college lacrosse. Hard work pays off!

Kimball Corner in Naples the morning after the first snow of the season.