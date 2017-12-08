Inside Naples

Hustle and bustle

The holiday season is upon us. This Saturday, Dec. 9, Naples celebrates. Activities will be going on all day around town. Stop at the library in the morning for their amazing cookie walk and crafts for the kids. Aubuchon Hardware, the Village Green and the Singer Center will all be hosting events and fun. At the Naples United Methodist Church, the ever popular Children’s Shopping Day and Bake Sale returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gifts are priced from 10 cents to $1 and gift wrapping is part of the sale.

Customer Appreciation Day

Head down to Norway Savings Bank in Naples on Friday, Dec. 8, and enjoy the bank celebrating you. Refreshments will be served throughout the day.

Coat Drive

I just cleared out eight coats from my back mudroom that my kids have outgrown. They looked brand new. What’s in your back mudroom or closet that could go to a kid who needs to keep warm this winter? Naples Fire and Rescue is sponsoring a Coats for Kids drive. Just drop your new or gently used coat, hat or mittens off at the Fire Station any time.

Field trip

The pictures I’ve seen of the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens Garden’s Aglow Holiday Displays are amazing. If you’ve always wanted to go, here’s your chance to let someone else do the driving. The Casco and Naples Recreation Departments are sponsoring a community trip for all ages on Friday, Dec. 8, leaving Plummer Field Sports Complex in Naples at 3 p.m. The bus will stop at the Taste of Maine restaurant for dinner at 4, then arrive at the gardens in Boothbay at 6 p.m. You’ll have two hours to explore and you’ll be back to Naples by 10 p.m. The cost is $31 per person, $21 for residents 55 and over. For more information about this and other trips planned, contact Beth Latsey at 627-4187 or email recreation@cascomaine.org or Harvey Price at 693-6363 or recreation@townofnaples.org

Make a wreath

The Naples Library is hosting a Wreath Making workshop, Thursday, Dec. 14 from 2-4 p.m. There will be a $10 materials charge. Participants are encouraged to bring greens and materials if they have any.

Family Fun night

Once again, the Umbrella Factory in Naples (forever known to me, as Tony’s Foodland), will be hosting its Holiday Family Fun night on Thursday, Dec. 14. It usually starts about 4 p.m., so head over for some food, fun, costumed characters for the kids and more.

Congratulations, athletes

Congratulations to Lauren Jakobs of Naples for winning the WGME Varsity Club Award. Congratulations are also due to Naples resident Olivia Deschenes for being named Player of the Year for the Western Maine Field Hockey Conference, winning the Linda B. Whitney Award.

Lauren Jakobs of Naples is all smiles after winning a WGME Varsity Club Award.

This beautiful mural can be seen by all when traveling west past Great Northern Docks in Naples. Tom Merriam graced the wall of his family’s business with this idyllic scene.