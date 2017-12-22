Inside Naples

Shop local

It’s crunch time! Don’t forget there are still plenty of options to spend your holiday dollars locally. Gift certificates or merchandise to one of the area restaurants, spas or wellness centers are always a welcome gift. There is a pre-Christmas sale going on at the Country Sleigh right on Route 302. Check out their website at www.countrysleigh.com to see what’s new. Luckily, Rite Aid and the Umbrella Factory are always loaded with last-minute gifts.

Holiday closures

The Naples Town Office will be closed from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26.

Longer days are coming

After Dec. 21, the winter solstice, (the first day of winter, considered the shortest day of the year), the days will start getting longer. So hang tight, and enjoy the time snuggling by the fire.

New Year, New You

Fountain of You Fitness in Naples, at 703 Roosevelt Trail, will hosting a New Year, New You walk-in event on Sunday, Jan. 7, from noon to 4 p.m. Come welcome in 2018 and “gift” yourself to the “presence” of new life and gratitude. A group of practitioners and vendors will be in attendance to offer their services to you. Take the time to treat yourself to some pampering with a healing reading, a handmade craft item or jewelry or Reiki. There will be no charge for entry.

The Umbrella Factory once again this year delighted area families with its annual holiday event. They’ve been doing this for years, and it is so appreciated by the community. Here’s a throwback picture from last year with employees Lillian Whitney and Wendy Haskell. Thank you to Dave and Gail Allenson.