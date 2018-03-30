Inside Naples

Get involved at SLS

The parent-teacher committee at Songo Locks Elementary is looking for more involvement and ideas. They have hosted many events in the years past such as Polar Extravaganza and Bingo night. Recently they hosted a movie night in the SLS gym. The committee met on March 22 at 6 pm to come up with new event ideas and to welcome new parent involvement. You can submit suggestions by contacting the PTC on their Facebook page, PTC – Songo Locks School. Songo Lock Elementary School is located at 25 Songo School Rd. Naples, ME 04055.

Easter festival

There will be an Easter festival and a craft/vendor fair held at the Lake Region High School on March 31st from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The fair, with 50 crafts and vendor tables, is free to the public. Admission for the Easter festival is $5 per child. The Easter festival includes the following activities: dyeing eggs, crafts, coloring, games, pick an egg, snack and drink. The Easter Bunny will be appearing from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be lunch, snacks, goodies and drinks for sale. This event is hosted by Bridgton Recreation Advancement Group or B.R.A.G. Lake Region High School is located at 1879 Roosevelt Trail Naples, ME 04055

Baseball registration

The last day to register for Naples T-ball, softball and baseball is March 30th. if a registration is received after March 31st a $20 late fee will be required. The league is in need of volunteers for coaching, concession snack shack attendants, field maintenance and fundraising. There will be a league season kick-off day on May 5 at the Hamm Complex in Bridgton. For more information contact Erin Plummer at 207-553-0353 or e-mail naplesbaseballsoftball@gmail.com.