Inside Naples

Digital citizenship

On Thursday, April 5, staff at Songo Locks School held a parent workshop in the cafeteria to detail how parents could assist their children in navigating the new digital world of social media pressures.

Parents had an open dialog with school staff and teachers about the dangers and pressures of this new reality. The staff at SLS provided the parents with difficult scenarios that students and parents might face at home. For more information on this very important topic please contact Songo Locks School at 207-693-6828.

SLS PTC

The Songo Locks School Parent Teacher Committee is collecting store-bought donations for teacher’s appreciation week May 7 through May 11. The committee is specifically asking for candy and sweet treats plus heathy snacks and chips that could be provided with lunches. All items can be dropped off with a note stating PTC/Teachers appreciation Week at Songo Locks School, 25 Songo School Rd. Naples Maine 04055.

Sushi success

On April 24 the Lake Region & Fryeburg Adult Ed is holding a Sushi Success for Beginner’s class. This class is a fun yummy way to learn something new. The class will be held at the Lake Region Vocational Center at Lake Region High School located at 1877 Roosevelt Trail Naples, Maine 04055. To sign up or get more information please call 627-4291 or go to lakeregion-fryburg.maineadulted.org.

Serenity of yoga

Join the Fountain of You for Serenity Yoga on April 21 at 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $20. This workshop is designed for participants to experience a sense of overall balance. The class will introduce Aroma touch hand techniques followed by gentle flow yoga and yin poses with essential oils. There will also be gentle massage and warms stones. The event organizers also have surprises in store for participants. They ask that you register by 4/19. Tickets are available at Fountain of You Facebook page. Fountain of You is located at 703 Roosevelt Trail Naples Maine 04055.

Mom Prom

Lake Region Athletic Boosters is hosting the Mom Prom on Saturday, April 28th from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.at Point Sebago that promises all the typically prom nostalgia. Proceeds from the event will help support local sports groups. There will be a DJ and cash bar, photographers and hors dóeuvre’s. Please join the mom prom for a night of fun, dancing and most importantly to support the sports program. For more information and to purchase tickets check out the Lake Region Athletic Boosters Facebook page.