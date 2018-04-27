Inside Naples

Mom Prom

Lake Region Athletic Boosters is hosting the Mom Prom on Saturday, April 28, from 8-11 p.m. at Point Sebago. With all the typically prom nostalgia the funding for this event will help support local sports groups. There will be a DJ and cash bar, photographers and hors dóeuvres. Join the mom prom for a night of fun and dancing and most importantly to support the sports program. For more information and to purchase tickets see Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/2Hra0wE

Summer camp

The Naples Recreation department is now accepting registration for the town’s summer camp. Registration began on April 16. The camp runs from June 25 to August 17 with a break for the July 4. The camp offers different themed activities every week for the children who attend. Nonresidents can register their children for a fee. You can pick and choose weeks and sets of days that best suit you and your family. For more information please visit the Naples town website at townofnaples.org, select town departments and then recreation. Or call Naples Recreation director, Harvey Price at 207-693- 6364.

Swimming lessons

The Town of Naples Recreation department is now registering children for summer swimming lessons held at the Naples Town Beach. These lessons are for children ages 3 years old and up. There are two, three-week sessions. The first session begins on July 2-20 and second session July 30 through August 17. For various pricing and more information regarding registration please visit the Naples town website at townofnaples.org, select “town departments” and then “recreation.” Or call Naples Recreation director, Harvey Price at 207-693- 6364.

Community yard sale

There will be a large community yard sale at Lake Region High School on June 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Table registration is $10 for households and $15 for business. All table registrations proceeds will go to support Tri for a Cure. For more information contact Jennifer Hall Lewis be emailing Jen@FrostedinMaine.com.

Bean supper

The Edes fall Sewing Circle will host a bean supper on May 19 with seatings at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. The bake bean supper will have a variety of foods besides beans. This is a great way to support a local club and come get to know more folks in the community. Please come join and support the sewing circle.