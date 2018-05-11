Inside Naples

Create outdoor art

to benefit grads

Paint the Town is hosting a fundraiser for Lake Region High School’s Project Graduation 2019 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 19 at the high school. For $40 you can create an outdoor wooden art piece. Step-by-step instructions and all materials will be provided. All proceeds will be donated to Project Graduation. For more information and to register visit paintthetownwithme.com.

Learn about Girl Scouts

An informational meeting for girls interested in learning about Girl Scouts and joining as a Daisy is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 16 at Songo Locks Elementary School, 25 Songo School Road. Daisy registration will be available at the meeting.

Tri for a Cure yard sale

A community yard sale will be held at Lake Region High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 2. Table registrations are $10 for households and $15 for business. All table registrations proceeds will go to support Tri for a Cure. For more information, contact Jennifer Hall Lewis be emailing Jen@FrostedinMaine.com.

Bean supper

The Edes Falls Sewing Circle will host a bean supper May 19 with seatings at 4 and 5 p.m. In addition to baked beans, a variety of food will be served at a cost of $8.50 for adults and $3.50 for children. This is a great way to support a local club and get to know more folks in the community. The supper will be held at the community center, 319 Edes Falls Road.