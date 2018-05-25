Inside Naples

Community yard sale

A large community yard sale to benefit Tri for a Cure will be held at Lake Region High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m June 2. Table registrations are $10 for households and $15 for businesses. All table registration proceeds will go to the Maine Cancer Foundation’sTri fundraiser. For more information contact Jennifer Hall Lewis by emailingJen@FrostedinMaine.com.

Bean supper

The Edes fall Sewing Circle is hosting a baked bean supper June 16 with seatings at 4 and 5 p.m. The supper will include a variety of foods besides beans. This is a great way to support a local club and come get to know more folks in the community. Please come join and support the sewing circle.

Track and field camp

Lake Region High School track and field Coach Mark Snow, assisted by high school and middle school students, is offering a track and field camp for students entering first through seventh grades. Skills to be practiced include sprinting, endurance, jumping, relays and overall fitness.

The camp will be held at the high school June 19-June 29. The cost is $30 per student with a $70 cap per family.

To register or to get more information, contact Snow by phone 627-‘6087 or email at Mark.Snow@lakeregionschool.org

Veterans cruise

The Naples Lions club is hosting its annual free veteran cruise on the Songo River Queen on Memorial Day from 3-4:30 p.m. All active duty service members, military veterans and immediate family members are invited on the May 28 cruise. Appetizers and desserts will be available. The Songo River Queen is located on the Naples Causeway.