Inside Naples

Students visit Augusta

Third- and fourth-graders from Songo Locks School traveled to Augusta on May 23-24 to visit the Statehouse and Maine State Museum.

Students toured the Capitol and learned about how Maine government works. They also participated in an arrowhead-making program and a program about granite quarrying in Maine.

This trip was made possible by a grant from Liz and Dan Craffey of Lee’s Family Trailer.

Youth mission fundraiser

The Casco Village Church Senior High Youth Group is planning a mission to trip work with Safe Passage in Guatemala next February. Customers of the home delivery service Schwan’s can help the students on their way by participating in a fundraiser for them.

When placing orders online into mid-July, customers can direct Schwan’s to donate 20 percent of their purchase price to the fundraiser by clicking on the Contribute to Campaign button and entering code 38786. Customers who phone in their orders can give the Schwan’s representative the code. After mid-July and into mid-October, 5 percent will be donated. For e-gift card purchases into July, 40 percent will be donated. If $100 is raised, Schwan’s will match with an additional $100.

Safe Passage has worked in Guatemala City since 1999, helping children and families who live around the city’s garbage dump.

Strawberry Supper

The Casco Village Church, 942 Meadow Road, Casco, is hosting a Strawberry Supper from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, June 30, with casseroles, salads, rolls, beans, homemade pies and, of course, strawberry desserts.

The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children, with the maximum amount for a family not to exceed $21.

