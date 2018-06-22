Inside Naples

Cheer Camp

Crooked River School in Casco will host a k-12 cheerleading camp from 5-8 p.m. July 16-19. The cost of the camp is $25 and includes a T-shirt, cheer bow and a completed cheer dance on the final day of camp. The deadline to register is July 2. For more information, email Brittany.Perrault2@gmail.com. Crooked River School is at 1473 Poland Spring Road, Casco.

Fourth of July

Naples’ annual Independence Day parade, this year with the theme “Celebrating the American Dream” will line up starting at 1 p.m. at the town office. The parade will begin at 2 p.m., finishing at the Umbrella Factory parking lot.

Fireworks over Long Lake will begin at dusk.

Rain date for the parade and the fireworks is July 5.

Rec camp starts soon

Naples Community Activities and Recreation is now registering for Kidadventure summer camp. The program is held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 25 through Aug. 17 at the town office gym. The flexible program allows kids in grades one through six to sign up for individual days and weeks if needed.

Register at the town office or online at www.townofnaples.org. For further information, email recreation@townofnaples.org.

Strawberry Supper

Strawberry Supper Saturday will be held from 5-6 p.m. June 30 at Casco Village Church with casseroles, salads, rolls, beans, homemade pies and, of course, strawberry desserts.

The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children, the maximum amount for a family

not to exceed $21. Come enjoy this once-a-year supper hosted by Casco Village Church’s member committee.