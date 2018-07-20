Inside Naples

House tour

Naples Public Library is hosting a house tour fundraiser on July 20. Participants will tour five exceptional houses in town, including the Don and Nancy Vose home on the top of Madison Mountain overlooking the Naples Causeway. The day will end with a ride, provided by Kent Uikler, on the Songo River Queen. Tickets can be purchased at the library for $25 with all proceeds going to library. For further information, call 693-6841.

Sunday summer concerts

There will be concerts every Sunday night this summer on the Naples Village Green from 6-7 p.m. In the event of rain, the concerts will be held in the Naples Methodist Church at the same time.

Scheduled are: Brian Curtis Johnson and Darren, July 22; Jose Duddy, July 29; Truth about Daisies, Aug. 5; Curtis Johnson and Darren, Aug. 12; Mill Town Road Show, Aug. 19; Doc’s Banjo Band, Aug. 26.

Art on the causeway

Naples For The Arts’ Fine Arts and Crafts Festival will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 on the causeway.

Among the work displayed will be paintings, 3D art, crafts and photography. Entertainment will be provided by Tracy Andrews’ Bass Clef from 12:30-2 p.m. and the Wrong Road Band from 2-5 p.m.

Art judges are Christina Davis, Sandy McHatton and Linda Cerosimo.

In case of rain, the festival will be held Aug. 5.

Day trips

Dea Dea Robins is organizing fun community day trips for all.

The first, Saturday, Sept. 15, will be to Boston, where participants can explore

Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market.

The second trip that is offered is set for Saturday, Oct. 20, to Salem

Massachusetts. The bus will drop you at the town square.

For more information, call Robbins at 693-3408 or 671-8899.