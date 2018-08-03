Inside Naples

Go ‘Into the Woods’

Lake Region Community Theatre presents “Into the Woods,” a mix of musical tales based on Brothers Grimm stories by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, Aug. 3-11 at Lake Region High School.

The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon Sundays. Tickets, $16 for adults and $12 for students and seniors, are available at Lemon & Tulips, Fryeburg; Bridgton Books, Hayes True Value, Bridgton; Casco Public Library; Watkins Flowers, Casco; Krainin Real Estate, Raymond; Naples Public Library; and Aubuchon, Naples.

This musical is “PG- 13,” with some scenes not suitable for young eyes. For more information, go to www.lrctme.org. The high school is located at 1877 Roosevelt Trail, Naples.

Naples Causeway 5K

The fourth annual Naples Causeway 5K walk or run will be held Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Naples Marina. All proceeds from the race support the Dempsey Center and the local food pantry.

The entrance fee of $25 in advance and $30 the day of the race includes a T shirt to the first 200 entrants. To register for the race visit runsignup.com. For more information, call George Vooris at 693-7248 or email him at georgethepainter@gmail.com.

Kids’ summer lunches

Summer lunches for those 18 and younger are provided at noontime at Naples Town Beach and Casco Community Center. The lunches, sponsored by SAD 61, are free for anyone who is in need. For further information, call Andy Maduraat 693-6467 or visit the food service link on lakeregionschools.org

Truth About Daisies

Truth About Daisies will perform from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, on the Naples Village Green. The concert is part of the Summer Concert Series. In case of rain, it will be held at Naples Methodist Church.

Curtis Johnson and Darren are scheduled to perform Sunday, Aug. 12.

