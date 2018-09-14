Inside Naples

Farmers market for fall

A farmers market that began on Sunday, Sept. 9, beside the Naples Fires Station, 1074 Roosevelt Trail, will continue through the fall season. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

The market will host a variety of local vendors and farmers. If you’re interested in being a vendor or want more information, contact the Naples Community Activities Department, 693-6364 ext. 104, or email recreation@townofnaples.org.

Scout Night

Cub Scout Pack 156 is hosting a Cub sign-up night for students in kindergarten through fifth grade on Friday, Sept.21, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 1000 Roosevelt Trail. Current Cubs returning to the den for a new scouting year will be at the event.

Art of crochet

Interested in learning how to crochet? Lake Region and Fryeburg Adult Ed are running two classes this fall, one for beginners and the other is for intermediate crocheters. Both classes will instruct on the basic skills for stitches.

The four-week classes begin Tuesday, Oct. 2. To register or get more information go to lakeregionfryeburg.maineadulted.org or call the office at 207-627-4291.

Sewing Circle supper

The Edes Falls Sewing Circle will host a bean supper Saturday, Sept. 22. Sittings are at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The supper will include a variety of different homemade dishes, casseroles, desserts, including homemade pies and, of course, beans. The cost is $8.50 for adults and $3.50 for children. All proceeds benefit the Edes Falls Sewing Circle located at 319 Edes Falls Road.

Salem trip

A community bus trip to Salem, Massachusetts, is being offered on Saturday, Oct. 20. Participants will be dropped off at the Salem town square for the opportunity to explore lots of historic sites.

For more information,call Dea Dea Robbins at 693-3408 or 671-8899.

Sunday Funday reminder

The Song Locks Parent Teacher Committee will host a Sunday Funday fundraiser with food, games and fun activities from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 23, at Songo Locks Elementary School, 25 Songo School Road.

This event is free but the committee asks that you visit their Facebook page to get a ticket so they can plan for the amount of people planning on attending.