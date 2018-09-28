Inside Naples

Camping Weekend

The Parent Teacher Committee at Songo Locks School will hold a raffle for a camping weekend at each of its events throughout the year. At each event, two winning $1 raffle tickets will be put in a final pool to be drawn from in June of 2019. There will be two final winners. Prizes include a variety of packages from the sponsors: Lee’s Family Trailers and Service, Loon’s Haven Campground and Kokatosi Campground. All proceeds go to support the SLS PTC. For more information and to learn about upcoming PTC events, call Songo at 693-6828 or visit the PTC-Songo Locks School Facebook page.

Senior trip to fair

The Naples and Casco recreation departments are offering a free senior trip to the Fryeburg Fair Oct. 2. Pick-up for the all-day event will be at 9:30 a.m. at the American Legion in Naples. Drop-off will be at the Legion, too. Participants must register on either of the towns’ websites. For more information, call the Naples, 693-6364 or Casco, 627-4187.

Recreation Committee

The volunteer Naples Parks and Recreation Committee is looking for a few more members. The committee reviews town properties and recreation events and makes suggestions for better ordinances or programming. The only requirement to be a member is to be a resident of Naples. For more information, call 693-6364 ext. 104. Or go to www.townofnaples.org.

Adult volleyball

An adult volleyball league will be held Monday nights in the gym at the Casco Community Center. Register at www.cascomaine.org or by emailing Beth Latsey at recreation@cascomaine.org. For more details, call 627-4187.

Market reminder

A farmers market is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Naples Fire Station,

1074 Roosevelt Trail. If you are interested in being a vendor or want

more information, contact the Naples Community Activities Department, 693-6364 ext. 104, or email recreation@townofnaples.org.