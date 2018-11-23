Inside Naples

Breakfast with Frosty

Breakfast with Frosty will be held from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Songo Lakes School.

A pancake breakfast will be served and there will be free crafts and games. A donation of $5 per person is suggested for those over age 12.

Families are asked to make a reservation on Eventbrite, using the link on the school’s Facebook page.

The school is located at 25 Songo School Road.

Cookie Walk

Treat yourself or someone else to some cookies for a good cause Saturday, Dec. 8, at Naples Public Library’s 25th annual Cookie Walk. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can fill a bag with cookies for $5 to benefit the library.

Volunteers are still needed to bake cookies. Contact the library, 693-6841, for more details.

The library is located at 940 Roosevelt Trail.

K-6 basketball

Naples Basketball registration is now open for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. K-2 practices start Saturday Dec. 1, so don’t miss out.

To register, go to www.naplesrecreation.org or conact Peter Ceprano at 693-6364 ext. 104.

Wreath auction

A wreath auction to benefit the Naples Main Street Committee and activities will be held at Captain Jacks Bar and Grill at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4.

Area business designed each wreath differently and they are decorated with local gift certificates and merchandise.

Christmas Festival

The town of Naples and local organizations will host a Christmas Festival Saturday, Dec. 8, starting with Breakfast with Santa at 8 a.m. and ending with the annual tree lighting at 6 p.m. and a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Santa himself.

Events will be held all over town throughout the day. For a full list of events, go to naplesrecreation.org or check the Naples Communities Activities page on Facebook.

Breakfast with Frosty will be held from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Songo Locks School.