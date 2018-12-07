Inside Naples

Tree lighting and more

The Naples tree lighting and festival will be held Saturday, Dec. 8. This all-day event features a variety of happenings all around town.

Start the day with breakfast with Santa at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church on the Village Green. Wrap up the activities with a reading by Santa at the Singer Center.

For a full list of events, please visit the town website at www.townofnaples.org.

Family Fun Night

The Umbrella Factory is holding its 19th annual Family Christmas Night from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. Free pizza, cookies and treats will be available and children who visit Santa will get a free T-shirt. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered, too. The Umbrella Factory is located on 639 Roosevelt Trail.

Committee volunteers needed

The town is looking for volunteers to join the Recreation Committee and the Land Use Committee.

Both committees advise the director of the Recreation Department. Committee members are asked to review issues or ideas regarding either recreational events or land use around town. Members must commit to a one-hour meeting once a month.

Those interested should contact the town at 693-6964 or visit the town website at www.townofnaples.org.

Kids’ concerts

Songo Locks School will hold its annual holiday concerts for families on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 13-14.

The schedule of the performances is by grade. First graders will perform at 9 a.m. Dec. 13, followed by kindergartners at 10 a.m. and third-graders at 2 p.m.

On Dec. 14, second-graders will perform at 9 a.m. and fourth- and fifth-graders will hold their chorus and instrumental concert at 1:45 p.m.

Songo Locks School is located at 25 Songo School Road.

Hygiene donations

The guidance department at Songo Locks School and the SLS Parent & Teacher committee have teamed up to provide various hygiene items to the fifth-grade students. They are looking for donations such as deodorant, body wash, shampoo and conditioner. Any appropriate items are welcome. Items can be dropped off at the school. For further information, call the school at 693-6828.

Christmas songs

Casco Village Church invites you to its annual Christmas concert of seasonal classics and favorites from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. A reception will be held after the concert in the church’s great hall. The concert is free, but donations will be collected. The church is located at 941 Meadow Road, Casco.