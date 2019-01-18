Inside Naples

School reopening info

An informational sessions to discuss the possible reopening of Crooked River Elementary School has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Stevens Brook Elementary School.

An open house at Crooked River Elementary will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, so attendees can tour the facility in advance of a March referendum.

Voters will be asked March 12 whether SAD 61 should move forward with a plan to renovate and add additions to the school. SAD 61 would take on the $8 million project to address overcrowding issues at Songo Locks School.

New town committees

The Naples Board of Selectman has established three new town committees, Marinas and Waterfront, Blues Festival and Community Center Exploratory, and the town is seeking residents to serve on these panels. If you’re interested and want more information, contact the town office at 693-6364 ext. 106 or email jhawley@townofnaples.org.

Valentines craft fair

The Happy Hearts Day Vendor and Artisan Craft Fair will be held for all your valentine shopping needs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Naples Town Gym, 15 Village Green Lane. To sign up or for more information, go to naplesrecreation.org.

Blood drive

The town will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the Naples Town Gym, 15 Village Green Lane.