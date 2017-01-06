Inside Naples

Whopper of storm

makes skiiers happy

Good thing we had that whopper of a snowstorm during the holiday break. What a mess that was. It took people longer than expected to dig out. The Naples Snow Removal Crew did an amazing job keeping up with the storm. Mainers are seasoned pros when it comes to this type of thing. The ski mountains sure were happy with tons of powder on a Friday during vacation week. An eager skier posted a picture on social media of the line of cars headed to Sunday River, and commented they’d never seen that before. Shawnee Peak was happy, too, as skiers flocked to take advantage of their good fortune. Check out Shawnee Peak’s website for a list of upcoming events and activities at shawneepeak.com.

Walk with your

very own forester

Speaking of winter and outdoor activities, did you know you can schedule a free walk through your woods and see it through a forester’s eyes? How cool is that? Contact Maine Forest Service District Forester Shane Duigan at 595-1251 or email at shane.p.duigan@maine.gov. It’s fun and educational to schedule a walk each season as there is so much that changes each time.

Students rock

with fundraiser

The Student Council at Songo Locks exemplified fundraising ingenuity when they hosted the recent Bubble Gum Day. The fact that the kids were allowed to break the no-chewing-gum-in-school rule for a day probably contributed to the overwhelming success of the campaign, which raised $520. That’s the most ever raised in a single fundraiser by sudents at the school. The money went to the Songo Locks Christmas Program, which helps provide clothes, toys and books to families in need during the Holiday Season. Great job.

Wednesday Naples

Fellowship Breakfast

The Naples United Methodist Church at 1000 Roosevelt Trail will host a breakfast and fellowship every Wednesday from 7:30-9:30 a.m. now through the end of April. Enjoy a good hot meal and warm fellowship on these cold winter days. All are welcome. The breakfast is canceled for inclement weather if SAD 61 schools cancel or delay. For more information, call the church hotline at 693-6594.

Recognize this? It’s a car buried under the 27 inches of snow that fell in town last week. It took a while to dig that one out.