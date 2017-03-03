Inside Naples

Snow days

Talk about some snow – we got hit hard! Already eight snow days for the kiddos. Songo Locks School even had an additional day off due to the amounts of snow being unsafe on and near the portable buildings that are attempting to address the chronic overcrowding at the elementary school. SAD 61 has canceled a planned teacher workshop day to make way for a make-up school day. Stay tuned, as it seems inevitable that even more snow days are in store for us. Luckily, this past week was easy on us, with plenty of sunshine.

Library March events

Speaking of cold wintry weather, it’s the perfect environment for the library’s Ice Out 2017 Fundraiser. Guess the date and time of ice out on Long Lake to win the 50/50. Tickets, available at the library, are $5/guess, 3 for $10 or 7 for $20.

On March 7, at 6 p.m., join Maine Author Christopher W. Morin as he shares his book, “Three Labs a Lifetime.”

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the bend and in recognition of this fun holiday, the library presents Think Spring Fun with a Leprechaun Photo Booth. Use props that will be provided or make or bring your own. This activity is located on the youth floor from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Check out a new movie at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, March 21 and March 28. Visit the library website for family-friendly titles, www.naples.lib.me.us.

The library also offers weekly Story Times, Scrabble, Mah Jongg, a knitting group, Tai Ji Quan 18 with John Cuadrado, watercolor painting with Donna Kantor, a caregiver course to start soon, and more. Check their website for details and times.

Please be reminded that the when SAD 61 has a snow day, the library also will be closed.

Volleyball

Casco area pick-up volleyball, open to all skill levels, will be held every Friday night. Space is limited to eight to 10 players per week, so make sure to call ahead to reserve your spot. You will need sneakers, water bottle and knee pads. There is no fee to play. Call Casco Recreation to reserve at 627-4187.

Kids sports sign-up

Bridgton Recreation’s Spring Athletics Programs are open for registration. Kids from 4-16 can choose from T-ball, baseball, softball, karate, lacrosse and Mad Science.

Visit www.bridgtonmaine.org for registration forms and more information.

Alternative energy

Organized by the Greater Portland Sustainability Council, the Home Energy Fair held in the Naples town gymnasium on Saturday, February 25, offered a chance to learn about new and affordable ways to make your home or business more energy efficient.

Exhibitors shared their insights on the use of solar energy, heat pumps, pellet boilers, energy audits, efficiency measures, weatherization, high-efficiency windows and more. Door prizes and kids’ activities were part of the event, along with a focus on the town’s charging station for electric cars.



Steve Caulfield charges up his Prius at Naples’ new station for electric cars.