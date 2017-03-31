Inside New Gloucester

Register for Pre-K, K

If you have a child residing in the towns of Gray or New Gloucester who will be 4 years old by Oct. 15, 2017, your child is eligible for the Pre-K Program at the Dunn School in New Gloucester. Classes are 2.5 hours each day, with morning and afternoon sessions, five days a week. Children are assigned to either a.m. or p.m. slots based on their home addresses. To register online, visit the Pre-K Program webpage at www.msad15.org. For more information, contact Jean Southard at 657-5050 or jsouthard@sad15.org.

If you have a child residing in the town of New Gloucester who will be 5 years old by Oct. 15, 2017, you can register your child for kindergarten at the Memorial School in New Gloucester online at www.msad15.org. For more information, call 926-4322.

Local history exhibit

The next monthly New Gloucester History Barn Open House will be held Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m.-noon. Recent acquisitions highlighting local history will be featured. The History Barn is located at 383 Intervale Road. The open house is free, and the public is welcome.

Welcome, Neighbor publicity

Local businesses and organizations can obtain free publicity by participating in Welcome, Neighbor, a grassroots community volunteer project conducted in conjunction with the town office. The project was developed to welcome new residents to New Gloucester by providing information that may assist in their transition.

Only New Gloucester-based businesses, organizations and community groups have the opportunity to include items, such as business cards, brochures or other promotional materials, in the 100 packets to be assembled. There’s no charge or obligation to participate. Drop off 100-count of your item to the town office by Friday, April 7, to have your materials included. For more information, call Beth at 650-5228.

Workshop on TV candidate forums

The next meeting of New Gloucester’s Cable TV Committee will feature a public workshop on candidate forums for selectmen and state legislative offices that are televised on NGTV community access Channel 3. They are broadcast live and recorded at the Meetinghouse. Citizen input is being sought to evaluate past practices and apply changes, if any, to the protocol of future forums.

The public workshop will take place at the Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. For those who cannot attend the forum, suggestions and comments may be emailed in advance to ngcabletv@gmail.com.

Tax payment due soon

Town real estate and personal property tax bills for 2016-17 were mailed out in August 2016. Your second payment is due on Friday, April 14. Interest will begin to accrue on Saturday, April 15, on any unpaid balances at a rate of 7 percent, per annum. If you have any questions, call the deputy tax collector at 926-4126, ext. 1.

St. Dom’s student wins scholarship

Antoinette “Annie” Carman, a senior at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn, is one of two recipients of the 2017 Lila Grace Sullivan Amirault Scholarships from the Catholic Foundation of Maine.

Carman, a resident of New Gloucester who attends St. Gregory Church in Gray, aspires to become a physician’s assistant. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the World Language Club and the Drama Club at Saint Dominic Academy, as well as president of the Key Club, which does service work throughout the year. She has served as a junior volunteer at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and became a licensed EMT when she turned 18 in January. She is on call during the overnight hours for New Gloucester Fire and Rescue.

Welcome, Neighbor volunteers Kathleen Potter, front left, Penny Hilton, Beth Blakeman-Pohl and Beth Birch finish assembling packets of materials last year to be given out to new residents of New Gloucester. The Welcome, Neighbor group is in the process of assembling new packets.