Inside New Gloucester

Emilia Dahlin to perform

Wielding a voice that defies her size and with strong storytelling sensibilities, Emilia Dahlin has carved out her name as a unique songstress. She weaves mesmerizing tales with raw, rootsy folk and dynamic jazz vocals.

Dahlin is scheduled to perform beginning at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 6, at the Village Coffeehouse, which is located in the vestry community room of the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Admission at the door is $10. Call 653-4823 for more information.

Historic sign to be unveiled

A special monthly History Barn Open House will take place on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m.-noon. At 10 a.m., the original 1776 Bell Tavern Sign, which is a gift from the Chandler Family, will be unveiled. It will hang in the barn as part of the New Gloucester Historical Society’s permanent exhibit.

The public is welcome to attend the open house and learn about the historic tavern. Refreshments, featuring goat cheese, or chèvre, from New Gloucester’s Lazy Dog Farm Creamery, and other tasty treats, will be served next door in the Community Building located at 381 Intervale Road, behind Town Hall.

Fundraising walk to alleviate hunger

Support neighbors in your community who rely on the New Gloucester Food Pantry and partner with parents worldwide as they ensure a bright future for their children by participating in the CROP Walk on Sunday, May 7. Registration is at 10:30 a.m., and the walk begins at approximately 10:45 a.m. The route is a 6.2-mile loop, starting and finishing at the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road.

Two water stops are staffed along the way. A vehicle travels the route several times to pick up those who might not be able to make the whole walk. There are light refreshments at the vestry upon the walkers’ return. Pets on leashes are welcome, but children’s bicycles are not permitted.

Register online to walk or to sponsor a walker. Go to crophungerwalk.org, enter the 04260 zip code, and click on map’s icon. For more information, call the church office at 926-3260.

A visit with author Tim Caverly

Come meet author Tim Caverly and listen to his tales of the Allagash on Saturday, May 6, from 1-2 p.m. at the New Gloucester Public Library’s gazebo. He has self-published seven books that range from children to adult and presents programs throughout New England sharing personal stories about the northern Maine woods.

A retreat for women

Join retired United Methodist Rev. Lynne Josselyn for an immersion into the daily communal life and work of the Shakers at “Living a Shaker-like Life: Work and Worship Intertwined.” This retreat for women will occur from Tuesday, June 6, through Thursday, June 8.

Participants will join the Shakers for meals, devotional prayers and original Shaker spirituals. Free time will be provided for quiet meditation, socializing, visiting the Shaker Museum, shopping and hiking/walking around the property. The fee of $150 per woman includes room and board. Refer to www.maineshakers.com/retreats for more details.

Annual Town Meeting

Registered voters in New Gloucester are urged to attend their annual Town Meeting on Monday, May 1, in the Memorial School gymnasium, 86 Intervale Road. A voter check-in will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting will start at 7 p.m.

Those in attendance will have an opportunity to discuss the warrant articles and to vote on the FY18 budget. In addition to budgetary articles, voters will consider an ordinance prohibiting retail marijuana establishments and social clubs, an ordinance to establish term limits for selectmen and amendments to the zoning ordinance.

View the warrant at www.newgloucester.com or see copies of it posted at locations around town. Town meeting booklets are available for pick up at Town Hall.

Jazz/folk singer Emilia Dahlin performs at the Village Coffeehouse in 2008. She will take the stage at the New Gloucester First Congregational Church vestry at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.