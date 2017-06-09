Inside New Gloucester

Raffle winner named

D’Ameri Acres Natural Meats in Gray donated a $200 gift certificate for the Gray-New Gloucester Lions raffle in support of their 2017 scholarship awards. The winner was Lorie Dorr from Standish. GNG Lions send a big roar of thanks to Wendy Emery, owner of D’Ameri Acres, for her donation and to the many generous people who took a chance and helped provide scholarships for deserving students from Gray and New Gloucester.

Strawberry Festival delayed

Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 29, to attend the 42nd annual New Gloucester Strawberry Festival. This social will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Vestry Community Room of the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. This date is a week later than usual because there has been a slow growth of berries this year due to the rainy and cold weather. More details to come.

Make a penny rug

Learn to make penny rugs with wool on wool appliqué with traditional rug maker Rose Ann Hunter at the Penny Rugs in the Shaker Spirit Workshop on Saturday, June 24. In the early 1800s thrifty women would recycle and repurpose worn textiles into bed coverings, table mats and mantle pieces with folk art designs. Most designs were made of layers of circles of wool traced from coins, hence the penny rug.

The workshop, open to those 12 and up, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester. The fee is $70, and pre-registration is required. A complete kit will be supplied, just bring along a pair of scissors to cut your wool. Register online at www.maineshakers.com, or by phone at 926-4597.

Shaker Village music festival

Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village presents the 12th annual Maine Festival of American Music on Wednesday, June 21-Saturday, June 24. The Shakers host the festival with all concerts taking place in their 1794 Meeting House, one of Maine’s most beautiful and acoustically superb venues for vocal and instrumental performances.

The concert lineup consists of The Portland String Quartet, Kevin Siegfried & The Portsmouth Singers with Brother Arnold Hadd, and the Don Roy Trio. Purchase tickets online at www.maineshakers.com or call 926-4597 to charge by phone. A free Master Class Workshop Performance is scheduled from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, June 23, which is open to the public.

Town election

Polls will be open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, for the town election, which will be held at the Fire Station, 611 Lewiston Road.

Voters will weigh in on a state bond issue; school district budget referendum question; candidates to fill one opening on the New Gloucester Board of Selectmen, one opening on the SAD 15 Board of Directors, and one opening on the New Gloucester Water District Board of Trustees. Note that only citizens who reside within the town’s water district may vote for a water board trustee.

Gray-New Gloucester Development Corporation Presdient Tracy Scheckel, left, presents a ceremonial $10,000 check to Lauren Giacovas and Dr. Travis Dyer, co-owners of Empower Chiropractic & Acupuncture, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Pineland Farms business campus May 31. Empower won first place in the 2016 Grow GNG Challenge.

Wendy Emery, owner of D’Ameri Acres Natural Meats in Gray, shows the winning ticket in the Gray-New Gloucester Lions Club meat raffle to Club President Dean Neal of New Gloucester.