Inside New Gloucester

Positive tickets

The Cumberland County Sheriffs Office in collaboration with Casco Bay CAN is implementing “Positive Tickets,” a national program where kids are “caught” doing something healthy or positive for which they receive a positive ticket and gift certificate. Deputies in the Gray and New Gloucester communities will be looking for kids wearing their bike helmet, playing a sport or participating in another healthy activity — all in an effort to reward them for doing something admirable.

The program is designed to build cordial relations between law enforcement and youth. Gift certificates to a local ice cream shop were donated through a grant procured by Casco Bay CAN, a Cumberland County sponsored project.

Science students awarded

Poland Spring recently awarded 18 $1,000 Good Science Scholarships to high school seniors planning to pursue post-secondary education in life science, physical science, earth science, engineering or environmental science or policy.

Local students receiving the scholarships were Isabelle DeTroy, Morgan Brann, Rily Myhaver and Jordan Morin, all of Gray-New Gloucester High Schoool.

Since 2007, Poland Spring has awarded $198,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors in Maine.

To qualify for a scholarship, each recipient prepared a short essay describing what environmental stewardship means to them. Applications were reviewed and chosen by a Poland Spring Selection Committee.

Library Players casting call

Calling all thespians! The New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road, is conducting a casting call at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2, for this year’s play. Every child who wants a part is guaranteed one, and there will be speaking and non-speaking roles available.

The Library Players will present the play on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 6:30 p.m. If acting isn’t your thing, come support the young actors as an audience member. Call Suzan or Carla at 926-4840 for more details.

John Fickett in concert

John Fickett, a pastor, gospel singer and public school music teacher, will be in concert on Sunday, July 30, 6 p.m., at New Gloucester Bible Church, 218 Lewiston Road, Route 100. Fickett’s ministry extends across New England and throughout the East Coast.

The concert is a part of the church’s Summertime of Gospel Music. Everyone is invited, and an offering will be collected to help support his ministry.

Open Farm Day

Visit two participating New Gloucester farms in the statewide “Maine Open Farm Day” on Sunday, July 23. Open Farm Day is an annual family adventure in which farms throughout the state open their gates to offer the public an opportunity to learn about the business of agriculture.

Open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Beth Acker, proprietor of Acker’s Acres Angoras, 359 Gloucester Hill Road, will give tours of her rabbit barn and fiber studio, as well as spinning demonstrations. Call 926-4921 or see www.bunnyblend.com for more information.

From noon until 4 p.m., Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road,will offer free special events for the whole family. See Scottish highland cattle, a flock of more than 40 sheep, bees, barn cats, apple orchards, herb and vegetable gardens.

Featured activities will include guided tours of the 1830 barns by Brother Arnold Hadd, tractor-drawn wagon rides, honey bee display and hives, tours of the Shakers’ historic herb gardens and traditional craft demonstrations. Additionally, there will be a bake sale and a plant sale. Barbecue lunch plates will be available for purchase.

The Shaker Store and Shaker Museum Visitors Center will be open. Book signings by Mary Doyle, ” Unique Maine Farms,” and Don Perkins, “Barns of Maine,” will be held. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see parts of Shaker Village that are not regularly open to the public. Bring your cameras.

For more information, contact the Shakers at 926-4597, info@maineshakers.com, www.maineshakers.com, or follow them on Facebook.

Water district trustee run-off election

Because of a tie (one vote each) at the June election, a water district trustee run-off election will be held on Monday, Aug. 14, at the New Gloucester Town Office, 385 Intervale Road, during regular office hours, which are 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 7 p.m. Only citizens who reside within the town’s water district may vote for a water board trustee.

The candidates on the ballot are Norman Chamberlain II, Mary Ellen Corrigan, Caleb Dunn, Robert Ray Sr., Frank Staton Jr., or write-in. Absentee ballots are now available.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Scott Stewart is armed with positive tickets and gift certificates to be handed out to kids who are “caught” doing something healthy or positive, such as wearing their bike helmets. The Sheriffs Office in collaboration with Casco Bay CAN is implementing “Positive Tickets,” a national program intended to build cordial relations between law enforcement and youth.