Inside New Gloucester

Southern gospel harmony

The Hyssongs, a popular family gospel music singing group from Rockland, will be in concert at the New Gloucester Bible Church, 218 Lewiston Road, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. Singing and traveling on the road for more than 20 years, the family has sung and ministered in churches, on television and radio, on cruises and at gospel quartet conventions. They have received many accolades for their quality, inspirational southern gospel harmony.

Everyone is invited, and a goodwill offering will be collected to support the Hyssongs’ energetic ministry combining family vocal harmony, humor and brass instruments.

Bell Tavern exhibit continues

The next monthly New Gloucester History Barn Open House will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. Focal points include the 1776 Bell Tavern exhibit, along with several permanent exhibits. This public event is free. The barn is located at 383 Intervale Road, Route 231, directly behind Town Hall.

Business of the Month

The New Gloucester Economic Committee announces a new initiative: the recognition of a local Business of the Month. The business will be featured on a display at Town Hall, on the wall to the right as you enter the building.

The aim of the display is to recognize businesses that contribute to the local economy and the overall quality of life of the town in terms of services offered and employment opportunities. The committee is especially interested in showcasing homegrown businesses that sell locally grown or produced wares. If you are interested in being featured, or would like more information, contact Town Planner Will Johnston at 926-4126 ext. 4 or wjohnston@newgloucester.com.

NGTV to air Malaga ceremony

A dedication ceremony for the new Malaga Island memorial monument took place at the Pineland Cemetery on July 14. Gov. Paul LePage and several descendants of the Malaga Island residents who were evicted by the state in 1912 addressed the assembled group.

New Gloucester Television volunteers recorded the ceremony and produced a 24-minute video that will be telecast on local access Channel 3 at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6. The program is also available as video-on-demand at www.newgloucester.com.

4-H’ers to help pantries

Cumberland County 4-H members Caleb and Katie McGrath-Holmquist and Amber, Amanda and Austin Holmes are raising money to buy three market hogs and three market lambs from the Cumberland Fair 4-H Livestock Auction on Wednesday Sept. 27, at the Cumberland Fairgrounds. The livestock will be donated to the Gray and New Gloucester Food Pantries.

The two families are longtime members of the Cumberland County 4-H Sheep Club and the 4-H Swiners Club who raise market lambs and hogs to be sold annually at the fair’s 4-H auction. This year, in addition to raising and auctioning their own animals, they are participating in a self-designed community service project to benefit both 4-H’ers and their local food pantries.

They hope to raise $3,600 to buy the animals. They will be selling donated water, soda and lemonade at the Gray Blueberry Festival on Saturday Aug. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Pennell Municipal Complex, 24 Main St., Gray.

Donations of any amount can be sent to GNG 4-H Food Pantry Project, P.O. Box 1012, Gray, Maine 04039. Checks can be made payable to: GNG 4-H Food Pantry Project.

Water park discount passes

The New Gloucester Parks and Recreation Department offers Funtown/Splashtown combination passes for $30 (regular price of $39) and Aquaboggan tickets for $15 (regular price of $20). Tickets are available at the town office. For more information, contact Harvey Price at 926-4126 or hprice@newgloucester.com.

Monthly bean suppers

Amvets Post 6 hosts monthly bean suppers at their hall at 1095 Lewiston Road, Route 100, on the third Saturday of every month from 5-6 p.m. The next one is coming up on Saturday, August 19.

The menu consists of baked beans, cole slaw, red hot dogs, biscuits and pies. The cost is $8 for ages 12 and up, $3 for those under 12. Call Wally Bragdon at 926-4402 for more information.

The Hyssongs, from left, Richard, Susan and Dell, perform at more than 250 events each year throughout the United States and Canada. They will be in concert at the New Gloucester Bible Church Aug. 12.