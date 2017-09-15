Inside New Gloucester

Order a homemade apple pie

The New Gloucester Historical Society is hosting their annual sale of apple pies that are baked by members and friends of the society. Pies make great holiday presents and freeze well. Each pie costs $9, and preordering is required. Call Avis Ford at 926-4561 and specify baked or unbaked. Pick-up occurs at the New Gloucester First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, between 2-6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

Mystery story

“The Explosion So Many Never Heard” is the title of a talk by Dr. Steve Rogers, retired Department of Justice historian, to be given beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road. The presentation, sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society, is free and open to the public.

Fall youth sports

Competitive cheering ─ Diamonds Cheering is available at the Memorial School gym, 86 Intervale Road, for children ages 4 through grade 8. This program will start Tuesday, Sept. 19, and end in late March. Attendance is mandatory as this is a team sport, and participants will compete in February/March 2018. They will work on all the elements of a competition routine including jumps, stunts, tumbling, dance and motion technique. The cost is $156 for the season and can be paid in two installments.

Gymnastics ─ Lessons will be given by Becky Norton at the Memorial School gym starting Thursday, Sept. 21, and run for six weeks. The program will include proper stretching, strength building, tumbling, beam and vault. The class is available for children ages 4 through grade 8, and the cost is $32.

Soccer ─ This co-ed program is open to children in grades 3-6. Practices and games will be held from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays, now through Oct. 21. They will take place at the New Gloucester Fairgrounds, 106 Bald Hill Road. The cost is $37 per child with a family cap of $63. Note: If you have a child in K-2 who would like to participate in soccer, contact the Gray Recreation Department at www.grayrec.com.

To register for any of these programs online, go to the New Gloucester Parks and Recreation Facebook page and click on the “Sign Up” button. For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Director Harvey Price Jr. at hprice@newgloucester.com or 926-4126 ext. 231.

Fall Festival of Books

The Fall Festival of Books & Bake Sale at the New Gloucester Library, 379 Intervale Road, kicks off Friday, Oct. 6, with a First Dibs for Kids Book Sale from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Children’s books will be 25 cents for hard covers and two for 25 cents for soft covers. Adults must be accompanied by a child to shop.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon, books, CDs and DVDs will be for sale. Most soft cover books will be 25 cent apiece and hard covers 50 cents.There will also be buck-a-bag items and, of course, the bake sale.

For more information call 926-4840.

