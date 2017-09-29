Inside New Gloucester

Sean Mencher to perform

Sean Mencher will be returning to the Village Coffeehouse and as usual will provide a great evening of rock ‘n’ roll, western swing, bluegrass, jazz, blues and rockabilly. Get ready to swing along with this talented performer on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The concert will take place at the First Congregational Church vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 per person. Call 653-6151 for more information.

Indie Author Day

New Gloucester Public Library is proud to announce it will participate in the second annual Indie Author Day celebration with a free event Saturday, Oct. 14. Three local authors will conduct a panel discussion, which includes reading excerpts from their books, starting at 1 p.m.

This event provides an opportunity to help local self-published and independent authors get discovered and for readers to find new books written by fellow community members. Joan Dempsey, Dave Jefferson (Dr. J) and Steve Rogers will share their experiences with various types of writing, fiction, nonfiction and poetry.

The library is located at 379 Intervale Road, Route 231. For more information, contact Suzan Hawkins, library director, at srhawkins@newgloucesterlibrary.org or 926-4840. To learn more about Indie Author Day, visit www.indieauthorday.com.

Adult daycare comes to NG

Co-owners Tina White and Linda Chase, both of New Gloucester, recently have opened Trusted Souls Adult Daycare Center at 1019 Lewiston Road. The facility is designed to provide care and companionship for older adults who need assistance or supervision during the day.

In 1999, White started her own adult foster home in New Gloucester. She has cared for two challenged elderly adults since then. Chase, the town’s selectboard chair, has been employed by St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston for 30 years.

Trusted Souls offers a variety of supervised and structured activities to help their clients remain independent. Assistance with meals, games, crafts, exercise and education is provided. Most importantly, a kind, enriching environment for socialization is fostered.

Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment. Adult clients are accepted on both a full-time and part-time basis. For more details on the facility or to make an appointment for a visit, call 926-8037 or e-mail them at trustedsoulsadultdaycare@gmail.com.

Harvest Festival

Join Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village for their end-of-season Fall Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 4:30, Saturday, Oct. 7. Freshly picked apples from the historic Shaker orchards will be offered for sale along with free cider-pressing, homemade Shaker apple fritters and much more.

Chipman’s Farm, neighbors to the Shakers since the 1790s, will have a bounty available for purchase. Seasonal mums, other late-season bloomers and houseplants will be offered for sale at the Donna’s Greenhouse booth.

Free, traditional craft demonstrations include Shaker-style broom making by Kent Ruesswick; wool carding, spinning, knitting and weaving by the R&R Spinners; rug hooking by Parris House Wool Works; blacksmithing by Tim Greene; weaving by Marjie Thompson; dovetail woodworking by Chris Becksvoort; wood-turning by Peter Asselyn; and wood-carving by the Poland Woodcarvers.

There will be a book signing by Don Perkins, author of “Barns of Maine.” Wagon rides will be offered throughout the day, along with face painting for kids and gourd decorating, all at no charge.

The festival will be held rain or shine – all above activities will be in the Shakers’ historic 1830 barns. Admission is free.

Cider making for kids

Children of all ages are invited to pick apples from the apple orchard at Pineland Farms and learn how fresh apple cider is made. Enjoy a taste before heading home.

The program takes place at the Education Barn, 100B Valley Farm Road, from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5. The cost is $5 per person. The program is repeated, at the same time, on Tuesday, Oct. 10; Wednesday, Oct. 11; and Saturday Oct. 14. Contacteducation@pinelandfarms.org or 650-3031 for more details.

Holiday closure

All town facilities will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9, in observance of Columbus Day.

Book sale reminder

The Fall Festival of Books and Bake Sale at the New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road, begins on Friday, Oct. 6, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with “First Dibs for Kids” featuring children’s items for sale. On Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon, you’ll find great deals on all books, CDs, and DVDs. Plus, don’t forget to stop by the bake sale, stocked full of home-baked goods.

After a summer break, the New Gloucester Village Coffeehouse returns with crowd pleaser Sean Mencher to perform as a solo act on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Congregational Church on Gloucester Hill Road.