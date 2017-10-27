Inside New Gloucester

Fuel for hunters

New Gloucester Fire and Rescue, 611 Lewiston Road, will sponsor a Hunters Breakfast, in conjunction with the first day of Maine resident firearms deer hunting season, from 5-10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 28. An all-you-can-eat breakfast of eggs, pancakes, home fries, biscuits and beans, sausage, orange juice, milk, coffee and water, will be served. Get there early for a few special items on the menu – think cinnamon rolls – served while they last. Also, to-go service is offered.

The cost is $7 per person; free for those under 4. The breakfast is open to everyone, not just hunters. Your support for this annual fundraiser will help the department purchase lifesaving equipment.

Hard cider tasting

It’s autumn, time to throw on some flannel, kick back and enjoy some cider, food and tunes. Noah Fralich of Norumbega Cidery will be offering sampling flights and full pours – try some Norumbega Classic or taste one of Norumbega’s specialty blends – at a tasting from 1:30-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, at 380 Woodman Road.

Vietnamese and Cambodian food will be supplied by Nom Bai Street Kitchen and live music provided by the Ronda Dale Duo.

There will be drink options for the little ones and drivers, too, as well as a campfire to gather round as you while away the afternoon. Four-legged friends are welcome, but please keep them on a leash. Contact Noah Fralich at nmfralich@gmail.com or 370-2027 for more details.

Medicaid expansion discussed

How will you be voting on Referendum Question 2 on the Nov. 7 ballot? Two informational meetings covering both sides of the issue will be telecast on New Gloucester’s local access Channel 3 on Friday, Oct. 27; Saturday, Oct. 28; and Sunday, Oct. 29 beginning at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The program will be replayed the first weekend in November following a similar schedule. It can be viewed by cable television customers in Gray, as well. The informational meetings can also be viewed as video on demand at www.newgloucester.viebit.com.

Food baskets

The Caring Community of GNG coordinates distributing food baskets to those who request Thanksgiving assistance. Applications are now available and completed forms are due back no later than Thursday, Nov 9. The forms can be picked up and dropped off at SAD 15 schools, the Gray Public Library and both Gray and New Gloucester town halls. Look for the designated CCGNG lock boxes.

You are invited to be a sponsor. Sponsors adopt a family/individual and provide all the fixings for a holiday meal. Those interested in becoming a sponsor for Thanksgiving may contact Kathy George at kgeorge2@maine.rr.com.

Additionally, monetary donations are needed and appreciated. Donations can be sent to CCGNG, P.O. Box 1244, Gray, ME 04039 For more information or questions, contact Christina Foster at winkers92@yahoo.com or 233-0828.

Ronda Dale Duo to perform

The Ronda Dale Duo will performing original songs and eclectic covers of blues, country, R&B and jazz gems at the New Gloucester Village Coffeehouse on Saturday, Nov. 4. (Go to www.rondadale.com for music samples.)

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 per person. Call 653-6151 for more information.

Election and absentee voting

Voting will take place, Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 6 a.m.-8 p.m., at the New Gloucester Fire Station, 611 Lewiston Road.

The state referendum election ballot will consist of two citizen initiatives, one bond issue and a constitutional amendment question. View the ballot online at www.newgloucester.com or see print versions posted around town.

Absentee ballots are available at Town Hall during regular office hours. An absentee ballot application can be printed from the town website and be mailed or hand-delivered to the town office, or you can go to the State Election website www.state.me.us/sos/cec/elec.

Another option is to vote in person at Town Hall prior to the election during regular office hours.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, Nov. 2, without special circumstances.

Anne Gass of Gray discussed her book, “Voting Down the Rose,” as the guest speaker at the New Gloucester Historical Society’s meeting on Oct. 19. The book is about her great-grandmother, Florence Brooks Whitehouse, who helped win women’s voting rights in the U.S. about a century ago.