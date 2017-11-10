Inside New Gloucester

WWI local hero

Jason C. Libby will present a program, “World War One, Maine and A Local Hero,” at the Nov. 16 meeting of the New Gloucester Historical Society. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at the Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road. It’s free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available.

Luncheon for seniors

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office is sponsoring “Senior Thanksgiving Lunch and Learn,” which is free for all senior citizens residing in Cumberland County. Representatives from the office are to lead a talk about safety for seniors, followed by serving guests a Thanksgiving feast.

The event takes place at Camp Sunshine located at 35 Acadia Road in Casco starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Space is limited, so sign up soon. RSVP to maines@cumberlandcounty.org or 1-800-501-1111 ext. 2176.

Get Out! Nature Walk

Get Out! Nature Walks are volunteer-led regular trips with trained master naturalists and other skilled volunteer leaders. Join them for a well-planned, no-cost, guided adventure occurring once-per-month on Wednesdays, rain, snow or shine. Their programs are jointly offered by the Chebeague and Cumberland Land Trust, as well as the Royal River Conservation Trust.

Be mindful of the weather and dress accordingly. Bring appropriate gear, snacks and a thermos or water bottle. Check www.rrct.org for any updates or changes. Nature walks typically involve getting on your knees with a hand lens or standing still for10 minutes craning up at a treetop. Trips are great for kids, but inappropriate for those under age 6. Their curriculum is targeted at adults and engaged youth. Because the purpose is nature observation, please don’t bring dogs.

The next Get Out! Nature Walk takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road. The curriculum is Winter Weeds, led by volunteer Karen Herold. She is a Natural Resources Council of Maine board member.

Butter making for kids

Meet the dairy cows at Pineland Farms and learn how their milk is churned into butter. Make a sweet or savory butter of your own. This agricultural education program, to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 10-11:30 a.m., is open to all ages. It is scheduled to be repeated on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10-11:30 a.m.

The site for both dates is the Education Barn located at 100B Valley Farm Road. Tickets will be sold there for $5 per person on a first-come, first-served basis. Cash or charge accepted. Try to arrive 15 minutes early. For more information, call 650-3031 or email education@pinelandfarms.org.

Christmas assistance

Caring Communities of Gray-New Gloucester provides residents of the two towns with help for the holidays. The deadline for applying for Thanksgiving has passed, but the deadline for Christmas assistance is Friday, Dec. 1. In order to maintain the sustainability of this program, a change has been made. Christmas gifts will be provided only for children 14 and under, and no family meal will be included. Applications are available for pick up and drop-off at all GNG schools, at both town halls, and at the Gray Public Library.

Sponsors and donors are needed. The CCGNG matches sponsors with families/individuals. For more information on being a Christmas sponsor, contact Mike Marcotte at gngcaring@gmail.com. Please send monetary donations to CCGNG, P.O. 1244, Gray, ME 04039.

Town holiday closures

All town facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 23. Only the transfer station will be open on Friday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 25, the transfer station will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and the public library will be open 9 a.m.-noon.

Annual tree lighting

The annual lighting of “Tiny Timber,” New Gloucester’s holiday tree, will take place on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 385 Intervale Road (Route 231).

The event will include holiday music and refreshments.





The frame for a new pavilion at the New Gloucester Fairgrounds has been erected. Volunteers are being sought to help put on the metal roofing.