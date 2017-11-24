Inside New Gloucester

Shaker Christmas Fair

The annual Shaker Christmas Fair will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road. Experience this nostalgic holiday tradition at America’s only active Shaker Community.

Specialties include Shaker baked goods – wheat bread, cinnamon-raisin bread, Sister Frances’ famous fruitcakes, fresh-baked herbal biscuits, cookies and more. Additionally, there is a wide selection of gifts and holiday items such as Shaker culinary herbs and herbal teas, pickles, jellies, old-fashioned candy, Shaker biscuit and pancake mixes, maple syrup, cheese, woodenware, furniture, antiques, baskets, knit goods, toys, ornaments, fresh-cut Maine Christmas trees and decorated balsam wreaths, hot cider and homemade doughnuts, plus so much more.

Proceeds from the White Elephant Room, a second-time around garage-type sale, benefit local food pantries. Lunch plates are available for purchase. Find out more at info@maineshakers.com, 926-4597, or www.maineshakers.com.

Potluck dinner and concert

On Saturday, Dec. 2, the second annual “A New Gloucester Christmas” concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the First Congregational Church sanctuary at 19 Gloucester Hill Road.

Providing an evening of Christmas music will be New Gloucester-based musicians: noted guitarist and songwriter Jim Gallant, Mike Conant, Ben DeTroy, Hal Phillips, Chris Ricardi, Tony Castro, Todd Burrowes and the Rev. Linda Gard.

The potluck will begin at 5:30 p.m. Both veggie and meat chili will be provided. Bring something to complement the main dish, or just show up and eat.

Proceeds derived from a suggested donation of $10 per person will benefit the local Fuel Assistance Fund. Call 926-4310 or 926-3260 for more information.