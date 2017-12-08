Inside New Gloucester

Wreath making for kids

Children ages 3 and up are invited to make a beautiful balsam wreath for the holiday season at the Pineland Farms Education Barn, 100B Valley Farm Road. Classes are held from 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 9; Tuesday, Dec. 12; Thursday, Dec. 14; and Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Fifty tickets are available at $5 per person. Plan to arrive 15 minutes early to allow time to purchase tickets, which are sold at the Education Barn on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 650-3031 or email education@pinelandfarms.org.

Story time lunch with Santa

Join Santa for a fun gathering from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14. He will be reading “The Night before Christmas” and having lunch at the Dish Café, 59 Pineland Drive. Your child can interact and have their picture taken with Santa. Children 10 and under can have lunch, a holiday cookie, and a special craft for $5.

Thanksgiving thank you

The Caring Community of GNG would like to express their sincere gratitude for all who helped, in many ways, to provide over 74 Thanksgiving meals to individuals and families in our community. Because of your generosity, 300 people, including 160 children, enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner.

A huge thank you goes to the many groups, individuals, families and churches that adopted families or made monetary donations to make the Thanksgiving food baskets possible. Thank you’s start with the GNG Middle School National Junior Honor Society for generously donating 20 food baskets, and also to the NG Eagles, Perry Family, Bedard Family, John Stults, Boy Scouts Troop 86, Amanda Gervais, Girl Scout Troop 2401, OTT Communications, Good Shepard Church, Jennifer Chase, Tender Hearts Family Child Care, St. Gregory’s, First Congregational Church of Gray, Lila Littlefield, Gill Family, Latter Day Saints, Eastern Star, Hebert Family, GNG Community Service, GNG Caring Community and Ray Family.

The Caring Community of GNG is currently preparing to provide Christmas gifts for children 14 and under who are residents of Gray or New Gloucester. To adopt a family or an individual child, contact Mike Marcotte at gngcaring@gmail.com. Monetary donations, which are greatly appreciated, can be sent to CCGNG, P.O. Box 1244, Gray, ME 04039. For more information contact Christina Foster at 233-0828 or winkers92@yahoo.com.

Dog licenses

Dog licenses are now available for 2018 at the New Gloucester town office or online for an extra $1 per dog under ‘Services’ at www.maine.gov. Every dog needs to be licensed upon reaching the age of 6months or after the dog has been with the family for ten days, if adopted.

All dog licenses expire Dec. 31 of each year. Spayed or neutered dogs are $6 and unaltered are $11. If a new dog is being registered, bring the rabies vaccination certificate along with the spay/neutering certificate.

Snowmobile registrations

You may now license your snowmobile for the 2017/2018 season. If your snowmobile was purchased in a private sale, i.e. no dealer involved, a bill of sale and the old registration are needed. Sales tax will be collected at the time of registration.

Municipal holiday closings

The town office will be closing at noon on Friday, Dec. 22. The transfer station will be open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and the public library will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. that day. All town facilities will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 25. The same basic schedule will be followed for the New Year’s holiday.

Caitlyn and Ben Davison, along with their 2-year-old son Lowell, enjoy the potluck dinner that preceded the recent second annual “A New Gloucester Christmas” benefit concert. Proceeds from the performance, which totaled more than $2,000, are directed into the emergency fuel assistance fund.