Inside New Gloucester

Bluegrass band to perform

The Grassholes, a five-piece band consisting of bass, rhythm guitar, lead guitar, fiddle and banjo, will headline the next New Gloucester Village Coffeehouse on Saturday, Jan. 6. The group has played around New England regularly for more than 15 years at various concert venues, festivals and tours. Their sets contain half originals and half covers/traditional.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the vestry of the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 per person. Call 653-6151 for more information.

Community food pantry

Located in a building behind the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, off Church Road, New Gloucester’s community food pantry is open for town residents on the second and fourth Saturday of every month from 8-9:30 a.m. There’s a quick annual registration and a quick check-in procedure.

Donations of non-perishable food (within expiration dates) are especially needed for upcoming distributions. Needed are cold cereal, jam/jelly, crackers, instant potatoes (or scalloped or gratin mixes), fruit juice in plastic containers, canned tuna or chicken, peanut butter, canned pasta, dry pasta, Jell-o/pudding mixes, mayonnaise, coffee and tea. Laundry detergent, hand soap, toiletries, and paper goods are desired, too.

Volunteers, especially folks available on weekdays, are always needed. Cash donations are appreciated. Call the church office at 926-3260 for more information.

Sparks’ Ark

Meet Josh Sparks of Sparks’ Ark and the array of wild animals he rehabilitates. His talk is open to ages 3 and up in the Mount Washington Room of The Commons at Pineland Farms from 1-2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 15.

Buy tickets at The Market and Welcome Center, 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, for $5 per person. For more information, call 650-3031 or email education@pinelandfarms.org.



History Barn closed Jan. 6

Due to the predicted extreme cold temperatures, the New Gloucester History Barn Open House scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 6 has been canceled

Historical society annual meeting

The annual meeting of the New Gloucester Historical Society will be held on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road (Route 231). All members are encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be served.

Help wanted

Check the town website for employment opportunities at www.newgloucester.com.

Winter sand

Winter sand is available at no charge to residents of New Gloucester. The sand pile is located beside the Sand and Salt Shed at the Public Works Garage, 1036 Lewiston Road, Route 100. Residents are limited to two five-gallon pails of sand. Bring your own shovel and containers. No commercial vehicles are allowed. Call Public Works Director Ted Shane at 926-4574 for more information.