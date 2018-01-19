Inside New Gloucester

Full moon trek

Join Royal River Conservation Trust Thursday, Feb. 1, from 5-8 p.m. for a free self-guided hike and celebratory gathering atop 325-foot Pisgah Hill.

Kyle Warren, the RRCT staff member leading the hike says, “The full moon rises at sunset the day before, so expect to bask in the silver glow about an hour after sunset. It usually works out perfectly to enjoy the moonlight on your hike from the bonfire. It is a really unique and empowering experience to enjoy the woods at night.”

This seventh annual event is free and accessible to those with snowshoeing experience. All the fun happens at Pisgah Hill Preserve, south trailhead, 74 Dougherty Road, near the Pownal town line.

Last February nearly 100 RRCT members, neighbors, trustees, toddlers, grandparents and friends hiked the loop trail through a perfect amount of new snow, shared some cheer at the summit, toasted with hot cocoa, toasted marshmallows, and hooted at the big orange rising moon.

The trail is well marked and typically lighted with luminaries for the return. Organizers recommend bringing snowshoes, poles, a flashlight or headlamp, blanket, water and lots of good cheer. The trailhead has a small parking lot which fills quickly. Most vehicles are asked to line the shoulder of Dougherty Road. For more details, call 632-6112.

Full moons and owls

Spend the full moon at Pineland Farm’s Education Barn as “Owl Moon” by Jane Yolen is read and take a brief evening walk through the wintry forest and fields. Maybe the group will even spot an owl. Warm up after with some socialization and a cup of hot chocolate before heading home.

The program will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 5-6 p.m. and is open to all ages. Cost is $5 per person. The Education Barn is located at 100B Valley Farm Road. For more information, call 650-3031 or email education@pinelandfarms.org. For storm cancellations, see www.wcsh6.com/closings.

Join new committee

The town is looking for five residents to serve on its new Candidates/Referendum Issues Committee. One of the tasks of this committee is to work with candidates or referendum issue spokespersons to create an agreeable format for forums.

Applications are due by Monday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m., at the town office or send via email to smyers@newgloucester.com. For an application, go to www.newgloucester.com.

Cure for cabin fever

Everyone is invited to come to the Cabin Fever Book and Bake Sale at the New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road, from 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Feb. 10. The blizzard date is Saturday, Feb. 17.

In addition to a large assortment of adult books, children’s books, vintage books, CDs and DVDs, puzzles and games will be sold. Home-baked goods will be for sale, too.

The Cabin Fever Sale is a one-stop shopping event to stock up for the February school break or to help you get through the remainder of winter. For more information, call 926-4840.

Democrats to meet

The New Gloucester Democratic Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the Community Building, 381 Intervale Road, located behind Town Hall. The March 4 biennial caucus and other business will be on the agenda. All registered Democrats are invited to attend. This meeting is not sponsored by the town of New Gloucester.

What’s on TV?

New Gloucester Television Channel 3, available to cable subscribers in Gray and New Gloucester, is telecasting two programs showcasing two 2017 events that took place at Skyline Farm in North Yarmouth.

“Merriment at Plow Day” is scheduled for 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. showings on Friday, Jan. 19; Saturday, Jan. 20; and Sunday, Jan. 21. “The Great Pumpkin” is broadcast at 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on those days. Both programs are available anytime as video-on-demand at www.newgloucester.com.

