Inside New Gloucester

Archives open house

The New Gloucester Historical Society will hold an archives open house on Saturday, April 7, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road. All interested parties are invited with a special invitation to the research groups working on the society’s new exhibit about the town’s neighborhoods.

Modern Quilt Expo

Come to the Modern Quilt Expo to enjoy an exhibit of modern quilts, demonstrations, education about the modern quilt movement, make-n-take activities, handmade items for sale and delicious food. Enter a raffle to win a wheeled utility cart filled with wares.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 7 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., the expo takes place at the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. A $5 suggested donation may be made at the door. The event is hosted by the Maine Modern Quilters. For more information, email Ann-Marie107@hotmail.com.

Senior prescription drug safety

Sheriff Kevin Joyce and Beth Blakeman-Pohl of Casco Bay CAN will share information on how elders can keep their medications safe and dispose of them properly. He will highlight drug trends in Gray and New Gloucester and provide information on reporting drug concerns. Please bring any unwanted or expired medications for law enforcement to dispose of properly.

This free, public presentation will take place on Wednesday, April 4, 10 a.m., at the Gray Recreation Center at Gray Town Hall, 24 Main St., second floor. Call Beth Blakeman-Pohl, program director of Casco Bay CAN, at 688-8816 for more details.

Celebrate Easter Sunday

On Sunday, April 1, the First Congregational Church of New Gloucester will be holding their 6:15 a.m. sunrise service on the lawn at Wayfinder/Opportunity Farm, 215 Gloucester Hill Road. The service pauses for sunrise when bells are rung. Bring a stick to add to the fire pit, if desired.

Worship in the sanctuary with full organ, choir, and chimes starts at 9:30 a.m. at the church located at 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Sunday School/nursery for second grade and under is available.

Visit the fish hatchery

Join the Rain or Shine Club on Thursday, April 5 at the New Gloucester Fish Hatchery. Meet up with the group at 10 a.m. at 312 Fish Hatchery Road, off Route 100.

Staff members at the New Gloucester Fish Hatchery raise and grow fish for the sole purpose of supplying fish for the sport of recreational fishing. Visitors not familiar with the workings of a fish hatchery might be very surprised to learn about all that is entailed in raising trout.

Rain or Shine Club weekly outings are hosted by the Royal River Conservation Trust. Contact Kyle Warren, stewardship and outreach director, at kyle@rrct.org or 632-6112 for more information.

Second tax payment due

Town real estate and personal property tax bills for 2017-2018 were mailed out in August 2017. Your second payment is due on Friday, April 6. Interest will begin to accrue on Saturday, April 7 on any unpaid balances at a rate of 7.00 percent, per annum. If you have any questions, call the deputy tax collector at 926-4126 ext. 1.

Many townspeople turned out to peruse the local historical society’s archives for information on historic homes located in various areas of New Gloucester. The background work will culminate in a special exhibit at the society’s History Barn slated to debut in May or June.